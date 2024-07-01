JLL Establishes $2.5 Billion Commercial Paper Program

CHICAGO, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) ("JLL" or the "Company"), announced today the establishment of its inaugural commercial paper program. The program allows JLL (through one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries) to issue up to $2.5 billion of short-term, unsecured, and unsubordinated commercial paper notes (the "Notes").

The commercial paper program further supports the Company's strategy to strengthen its balance sheet, following its renewed credit facility and public bond issuance announcements in 2023. The commercial paper program will provide another source of short-term capital for the Company and further diversifies JLL's balance sheet. JLL intends to use the proceeds of the Notes for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of outstanding borrowings under the Company's existing credit facility.

The Notes will be sold in the U.S. commercial paper market under customary market terms. The Notes will be issued by Jones Lang LaSalle Finance B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of JLL, and are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company.

The Notes and the Guarantee to be offered under the commercial paper program have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes under JLL's commercial paper program.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "will," "may," "could," "project," "expect," "estimate," "assume," "intend," "anticipate," "target," "plan" and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These statements are likely to relate to, among other things, statements about JLL's financial growth and balance sheet strategy and the intended use of proceeds from the Notes to be issued under JLL's commercial paper program and are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect JLL's business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in JLL's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by JLL's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this document, and except as otherwise required by applicable law, JLL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in expectations or results, or any change in events.

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $20.8 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 108,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated.

