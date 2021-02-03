JLL, GoSpace AI team up to deliver a revolutionary occupancy management solution for the post-pandemic hybrid workplace

CHICAGO and LONDON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL and GoSpace AI, a leading provider of workplace and occupancy management artificial intelligence (AI) software, are joining forces to transform how occupancy is supported in the post-pandemic, hybrid workplace.

JLL's innovative technologies and industry-leading workplace solutions, coupled with GoSpace's Artificially Intelligent Dynamic Resource Allocation engine (AIDRA™), create a dynamic occupancy planning and management offering featuring the most advanced space optimization capability in the industry. This offering is part of JLL's end-to-end product suite that enables agile, experience-centric workplace planning and management.

"We're excited to have JLL as our primary sales and delivery partner for medium and large enterprises, combining GoSpace AI capabilities with JLL's industry-leading occupancy planning and management solutions, to tackle the challenges occupancy planners face in today's continuously shifting environment," said Bruce Davison, CEO of GoSpace AI.

JLL's innovative micro supply demand methodology leverages AIDRA™ to expand and contract office and footprint needs on a real-time basis, with an integrated view on the demand for space. The combination of several JLL technologies with AIDRA will activate dynamic zones, rather than static space assignments, an approach which grows or shrinks based on the ever-changing number of occupants coming into the physical workplace.

Once fully implemented, for single locations or an entire portfolio, the solution will integrate a dynamic employee-facing reservation management capability that will help them request space assignments that can vary daily. This enables employees to collaborate effortlessly with colleagues and allows occupancy planners to manage the number of people in an area. It will also capture accurate utilization data in a non-capital-intensive manner to identify space optimization, maintenance and energy cost saving opportunities. This program will be executed through three key, digital components: utilizing AI-harvested data; running daily simulations to manage dynamic zones; and presenting smart space reservations autonomously.

"The output of AIDRA, coupled with JLL's current occupancy platform, will be a highly optimized space driven by the confluence of efficiency and effectiveness," said Daniel Kirschner, JLL's Global Lead for Portfolio Products. "This integration sets up the framework to enable our clients to migrate from static location management to a next-generation, 'always-on' portfolio solution, enabling smarter real estate decision-making," he added.

This announcement is in keeping with JLL's forward-thinking approach around solutions for the future of work. For instance, JLL Jet—a recently relaunched and expanded workplace experience smartphone application—has proven critical in the digital transformation of the workplace and the shift to hybrid working models.

"The pandemic has accelerated the demand for enhanced technology solutions in the workplace," said Cynthia Kantor, Chief Product Officer, JLL Corporate Solutions. "By staying agile in the ever-evolving, post-pandemic environment, we can reimagine a workplace that enhances human performance, improves space utilization and remains resilient."

About GoSpace

GoSpace AI is a UK-based company that has developed proprietary artificial intelligence that delivers dynamic resource allocation for corporate real estate. We power intelligent workplace strategy, helping companies reduce operational costs and move towards net-zero emissions, while ensuring an increasingly dynamic workforce has space to work together when they need to. Headquartered in London, GoSpace works with clients and partners around the world to transform the way they work. For more information, visit gospace.com.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $18.0 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of over 92,000 as of September 30, 2020. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

