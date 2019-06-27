JLL highlights sustainability progress in 10th annual Global Sustainability Report

CHICAGO, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JLL (NYSE: JLL) released its 10th annual Global Sustainability Report reflecting its comprehensive approach to sustainability, with a focus on achieving its ambitious 2020 sustainability targets defined within the Building a Better Tomorrow program.

(PRNewsfoto/JLL-IR)

The report provides insight into how JLL addresses the challenge of climate change and contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). It also details how JLL integrates sustainability into all aspects of the organization, from the Beyond growth framework through all services and in the firm's core values of teamwork, ethics and excellence.

"We own the responsibility for further developing and driving our leading position in sustainability," said Christian Ulbrich, Chief Executive Officer, JLL. "We can help our clients make a very significant difference to urban living and working around the world. In particular, we will make substantial measurable progress in reducing our clients' carbon footprints and setting aggressive cumulative targets for our company. The world is changing, and we want to make it clear that JLL is taking a lead in Building a Better Tomorrow."

JLL achievements highlighted in the report include:

Helped clients achieve a record 254 sustainable building certifications, covering over 98 million square feet of floor space, also a record.

40% of JLL's Board of Directors are female, and the company set a target to increase the gender balance of its leadership population in its eight largest countries by 2021.

39% of JLL's own offices larger than 10,000 square feet had a sustainability certification – a good base for meeting its target 100% certification rate by 2030.

JLL staff donated a record amount of their working time – 12,245 days in total – to charitable causes in their communities. The company is well on its way to meeting its 15,000-day-per-year target by 2020.

Looking to the future, JLL is continuously increasing the level of ambition for its sustainability efforts.

Transitioning to an impact-focused program, using positive impact as a 'north star' in line with JLL's commitment to the SDG when improving and developing initiatives.

using positive impact as a 'north star' in line with JLL's commitment to the SDG when improving and developing initiatives. Increasing focus on climate crisis, creating initiatives and actions designed to mitigate risks and adopting the Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) framework.

creating initiatives and actions designed to mitigate risks and adopting the Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) framework. Announcing new goals in next year's Global Sustainability Report (2019), bringing in more priority material issues to ensure JLL addresses those areas where it has the biggest responsibility to act.

"Building a Better Tomorrow is integral to Beyond," said Richard Batten, Global Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer, JLL. "Our continued focus is for our sustainability ambition to be fully embedded across all five core pillars of the Beyond strategy. We know by successfully bringing our approach to sustainability into each pillar, we will leverage JLL's strengths and achieve the ambitions of our communities, our employees, our shareholders and our clients."

JLL earned many awards and recognitions that reflect the firm's commitment to sustainability, the quality of services provided to clients, the integrity of our people and our desirability as a place to work. They include: World's Most Ethical Companies, Ethisphere Institute (12th successive year); RoSPA President's Award (11th consecutive year); 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award (8th successive year); perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index (5th successive year); World's Most Admired Companies, Fortune Magazine (3rd successive year) and Dow Jones Sustainability Index, North America (3rd successive year).

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.3 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of over 91,000 as of March 31, 2019. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com

Connect with us

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll

https://www.facebook.com/jll/

https://twitter.com/jll

https://plus.google.com/+joneslanglasalle

Contact: Gayle Kantro

Phone: +1 312 228 2795

Email: Gayle.Kantro@am.jll.com

SOURCE JLL-IR

Related Links

http://www.jll.com

