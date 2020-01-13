JLL Hires Raymond Hall as Head of Human Resources for the Americas

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE:JLL) announced today the appointment of Raymond Hall as the Head of Human Resources (HR) for the Americas. In this role, Hall will lead JLL's HR team in the Americas, partnering with the firm's businesses to acquire, develop, engage and reward employees. He succeeds Mary Bilbrey, who maintains her position as JLL's global Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

(PRNewsfoto/JLL)

Hall will serve as a member of JLL's Global HR Leadership Team and the Americas Executive Committee – working closely with Americas CEO Greg O'Brien – and will head the Americas HR Leadership Team.

Joining from the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies where he served as CHRO, Hall will relocate from Salt Lake City to Chicago.

"Raymond is an exceptional leader and we are thrilled to welcome him to JLL," Bilbrey said. "His deep experience coupled with his passion for creating great places to work will ensure we continue to develop the best talent to serve our clients and drive innovation for our business."

Hall began his career with the U.S. Army and then worked in a variety of industries and roles at organizations including the International Paper Company, Cargill, Ulteig and Flowserve Corporation. Hall brings broad experience in talent management, diversity and inclusion, leadership development and coaching, executive compensation and succession planning – both in the U.S. and abroad. Hall earned a Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University.

"JLL has a strong reputation for investing in its people," Hall said. "I look forward to joining the team and continuing to make JLL the best place for talented people to build their careers."

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.3 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 93,000 as of September 30, 2019. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

Connect with us

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll

https://www.facebook.com/jll

https://twitter.com/jll

https://www.instagram.com/jll

Contact: Jessica Wozniak

Phone: +312 228 3950

Email: Jessica.Wozniak@am.jll.com

SOURCE JLL