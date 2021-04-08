JLL hires Tricia Trester, strengthening the firm's innovative Corporate Solutions client services

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL has hired Tricia Trester as Managing Director and Principal in JLL's Corporate Solutions business, helping clients create, shape and manage the future of work. Trester has extensive experience and success in developing strategic outsourcing relationships for leading multi-national corporations in the technology, life sciences, manufacturing and service industries.

Tricia Trester

"Companies seek JLL's services to optimize their real estate portfolios while enhancing their employees' experience," said Sanjay Rishi, Americas CEO, JLL Corporate Solutions. "As a recognized expert in outsourcing and occupancy services, Tricia will collaborate with clients to develop sustainable strategies and solutions, bringing our innovative technology and services to deliver superior results."

With more than 20 years of industry experience, Trester has deep expertise providing real estate services to companies around the world. Prior to joining JLL, she was Head of Enterprise Solutions for Cushman and Wakefield in London, leading the sales and solution function in EMEA. Prior to her role in London, she was a regional lead in the Americas with Cushman & Wakefield, following seven years at JCI. Trester brings strong experience in workplace operations, leading project management lines of business in various industry sectors, along with large-scale business transformations. She is a recognized industry speaker and active member of CoreNet Global and IFMA.

"Through Tricia's extensive history of working directly with companies and understanding their real estate needs, she has developed a strong track record of client service," said John Minks, Head of JLL's Corporate Solutions Sales team in the Americas. "This dedication to quality service, which is a core focus for JLL, will ensure Tricia is a strong contributor to the success of our clients and our firm."

JLL's Corporate Solutions business partners with clients across industry sectors to enhance the performance of their real estate portfolios and people. Through a comprehensive global service delivery platform, Corporate Solutions provides a diverse range of strategy, services and digital solutions that address the entire real estate cycle from a local to global scale for clients across 80 countries. JLL is committed to creating, delivering and managing environments that inspire people to do their best work.

