JLL Income Property Trust Acquires Tampa Healthcare Facility

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL Income Property Trust, an institutionally managed, daily NAV REIT (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX) with approximately $7 billion in portfolio equity and debt investments, announced today the acquisition of 3000 University Center Drive, a healthcare facility in Tampa, Florida, for a purchase price of $21 million.

The property is 100% leased to a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, located less than two miles from two of its larger hospital campuses. Positioned between I-275 and I-75, the submarket is centrally located to reach every part of the Tampa metro. The I-75 Corridor is the location of choice for many Fortune 100 companies including USAA, CitiCorp, Coca-Cola, JP Morgan Chase, Progressive Insurance, MetLife, and others. The region has also seen recent population growth due to new construction along the I-75 corridor, high incomes, and a diverse labor pool.

"3000 University Center is an attractive addition to our healthcare allocation," said Allan Swaringen, President and CEO of JLL Income Property Trust. "With construction costs rising due to inflation and tariffs and the unique infrastructure needs of medical outpatient buildings, limited supply has led healthcare tenants to exhibit high retention rates. Additionally, demographic drivers like an aging population and increased healthcare spending in the U.S. have contributed to strong demand for these properties. 3000 University Center combines a strong tenant profile with a thriving location for healthcare in the Tampa Bay area, making it a strategic investment for us."

Healthcare real estate has been a mainstay in the JLL Income Property Trust portfolio since its inception in 2012. As of November 30, 2025, healthcare investments comprised 9% of the total $7 billion portfolio, with $626 million in assets across 24 healthcare properties.

