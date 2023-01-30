JLL Income Property Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Distributions

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL Income Property Trust, an institutionally managed daily NAV REIT (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX) with more than $7.1 billion in portfolio assets, today announced the income tax treatment of its dividends paid in 2022. For the tax year ended December 31, 2022, approximately 54.7 percent of the distributions paid will qualify as non-dividend distribution or return of capital (box 3 on Form 1099) and approximately 45.3 percent of distributions paid will qualify as tax advantaged long-term capital gain (box 2a).

"Investment performance is the most important measure of our success and for 2022 we are pleased to report net of fee returns between 9.3% and 10.0%, depending upon the stockholder's share class and the length of time the shares were held, amid a volatile market period. We also strive to maximize the tax efficiency of our investments, and for the eleventh year in a row, we delivered highly tax efficient distributions to our stockholders," said Allan Swaringen, President and CEO of JLL Income Property Trust. "Our primary investment objectives remain durability of dividend distributions and preservation of invested capital, however we also strive to be a source of longer-term tax-advantaged income for stockholders."

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class A stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2022:

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Net Distribution

per share (1)

Capital Gain Income

(2)

Return of Capital

Unrecaptured Section

1250 Gains 3/24/2022

3/30/2022

$ 0.11467

$ 0.05191

45.3 %

$ 0.06276 54.7 %

$ 0.02729 6/23/2022

6/29/2022

0.11270

0.05102

45.3 %

0.06168 54.7 %

0.02683 9/22/2022

9/29/2022

0.11240

0.05088

45.3 %

0.06152 54.7 %

0.02675 12/22/2022

12/29/2022

0.11202

0.05071

45.3 %

0.06131 54.7 %

0.02666 Total





$ 0.45179

$ 0.20453

45.3 %

$ 0.24726 54.7 %

$ 0.10754





(1) Distributions per share are net of dealer manager fees of 0.85%. (2) Distributions include 52.6% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class M stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2022:

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Net Distribution

per share (1)

Capital Gain Income

(2)

Return of Capital

Unrecaptured Section

1250 Gains 3/24/2022

3/30/2022

$ 0.13095

$ 0.05928

45.3 %

$ 0.07167 54.7 %

$ 0.03117 6/23/2022

6/29/2022

0.12951

0.05863

45.3 %

0.07088 54.7 %

0.03083 9/22/2022

9/29/2022

0.12962

0.05868

45.3 %

0.07094 54.7 %

0.03085 12/22/2022

12/29/2022

0.12966

0.05870

45.3 %

0.07096 54.7 %

0.03086 Total





$ 0.51974

$ 0.23529

45.3 %

$ 0.28445 54.7 %

$ 0.12371





(1) Distributions per share are net of dealer manager fees of 0.30% of NAV. (2) Distributions include 52.6% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class A-I stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2022:

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Net Distribution

per share (1)

Capital Gain Income

(2)

Return of Capital

Unrecaptured Section

1250 Gains 3/24/2022

3/30/2022

$ 0.13100

$ 0.05930

45.3 %

$ 0.07170 54.7 %

$ 0.03118 6/23/2022

6/29/2022

0.13102

0.05931

45.3 %

0.07171 54.7 %

0.03119 9/22/2022

9/29/2022

0.13082

0.05922

45.3 %

0.07160 54.7 %

0.03114 12/22/2022

12/29/2022

0.13100

0.05930

45.3 %

0.07170 54.7 %

0.03118 Total





$ 0.52384

$ 0.23714

45.3 %

$ 0.28670 54.7 %

$ 0.12469





(1) Distributions per share are net of dealer manager fees of 0.30% of NAV. (2) Distributions include 52.6% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class M-I stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2022:

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Net Distribution

per share

Capital Gain Income

(1)

Return of Capital

Unrecaptured Section

1250 Gains 3/24/2022

3/30/2022

$ 0.14000

$ 0.06338

45.3 %

$ 0.07662 54.7 %

$ 0.03332 6/23/2022

6/29/2022

0.14000

0.06338

45.3 %

0.07662 54.7 %

0.03332 9/22/2022

9/29/2022

0.14000

0.06338

45.3 %

0.07662 54.7 %

0.03332 12/22/2022

12/29/2022

0.14000

0.06338

45.3 %

0.07662 54.7 %

0.03332 Total





$ 0.56000

$ 0.25351

45.3 %

$ 0.30649 54.7 %

$ 0.13330





(1) Distributions include 52.6% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class D stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2022:

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Net Distribution

per share

Capital Gain Income

(1)

Return of Capital

Unrecaptured Section

1250 Gains 3/24/2022

3/30/2022

$ 0.14000

$ 0.06338

45.3 %

$ 0.07662 54.7 %

$ 0.03332 6/23/2022

6/29/2022

0.14000

0.06338

45.3 %

0.07662 54.7 %

0.03332 9/22/2022

9/29/2022

0.14000

0.06338

45.3 %

0.07662 54.7 %

0.03332 12/22/2022

12/29/2022

0.14000

0.06338

45.3 %

0.07662 54.7 %

0.03332 Total





$ 0.56000

$ 0.25351

45.3 %

$ 0.30649 54.7 %

$ 0.13330





(1) Distributions include 52.6% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.

The dollar amount reported on each investor's respective 1099-DIV will depend on the total amount of distributions received throughout the year which can be affected by the share class held and the length of time the shares were owned. This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the company's tax filings and may be subject to adjustment.

The income tax allocation for the distributions discussed above has been calculated using the best available information as of the date of the release. The company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the company's distributions. Tax treatment of distributions is dependent on a number of factors and there is no guarantee that future distributions will qualify as a non-dividend distribution, return of capital or long-term capital gain.

JLL Income Property Trust is an institutionally managed, daily NAV REIT that brings to investors a growing portfolio of commercial real estate investments selected by an institutional investment management team and sponsored by one of the world's leading real estate services firms.

For more information on JLL Income Property Trust, please visit our website at www.jllipt.com.

About JLL Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX)

JLL Income Property Trust, Inc. is a daily NAV REIT that owns and manages a diversified portfolio of high quality, income-producing residential, industrial, grocery-anchored retail, healthcare and office properties located in the United States. JLL Income Property Trust expects to further diversify its real estate portfolio over time, including on a global basis. For more information, visit www.jllipt.com.

About LaSalle Investment Management

LaSalle Investment Management is one of the world's leading real estate investment managers. On a global basis, LaSalle manages approximately $82 billion of assets in private and public real estate property and debt investments as of Q2 2022. LaSalle's diverse client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a complete range of investment vehicles including separate accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments. For more information, please visit http://www.lasalle.com.

Valuations, Forward Looking Statements and Future Results

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to JLL Income Property Trust. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and include statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, research, market analysis, plans or predictions of the future. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results and there can be no assurance that future dividends will be paid.

Contacts:

Scott Sutton

LaSalle Investment Management

Telephone: +1 224 343 5538

Email: [email protected]

Doug Allen

Dukas Linden Public Relations

Telephone: +1 646 722 6530

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JLL Income Property Trust