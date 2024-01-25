JLL Income Property Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2023 Distributions

CHICAGO , Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL Income Property Trust, an institutionally managed daily NAV REIT (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX) with $6.8 billion in portfolio equity and debt investments, today announced the income tax treatment of its dividends paid in 2023. For the tax year ended December 31, 2023, approximately 42.3 percent of the distributions paid will qualify as non-dividend distribution or return of capital (box 3 on Form 1099) and approximately 57.7 percent of distributions paid will qualify as tax advantaged long-term capital gain (box 2a).

"Since JLL Income Property Trust's inception in 2012, one of our primary objectives has been to be a source of durable and growing dividend distributions," said Allan Swaringen, President and CEO of JLL Income Property Trust. "In addition to providing 8 dividend increases over our 11-year history, we also seek to maximize the tax efficiency of our dividends and deliver tax-advantaged distributions to our stockholders. Due to our intensive focus on optimizing the benefits of our REIT structure for investors, over the last 11 years 100% of our distributions have been characterized as either return of capital or long-term capital gain."

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class A stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2023:

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Net Distribution

per share (1)

Capital Gain Income

(2)

Return of Capital

Unrecaptured Section

1250 Gains 3/24/2023

3/29/2023

$ 0.11884

$ 0.06857

57.7 %

$ 0.05027 42.3 %

$ 0.03132 6/23/2023

6/28/2023

0.11974

0.06909

57.7 %

0.05065 42.3 %

0.03155 9/22/2023

9/27/2023

0.12007

0.06928

57.7 %

0.05079 42.3 %

0.03164 12/22/2023

12/28/2023

0.12069

0.06964

57.7 %

0.05105 42.3 %

0.03180 Total





$ 0.47934

$ 0.27658

57.7 %

$ 0.20276 42.3 %

$ 0.12631





(1) Distributions per share are net of dealer manager fees of 0.85%.



(2) Distributions include 45.7% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class M stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2023:

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Net Distribution

per share (1)

Capital Gain Income

(2)

Return of Capital

Unrecaptured Section

1250 Gains 3/24/2023

3/29/2023

$ 0.13532

$ 0.07808

57.7 %

$ 0.05724 42.3 %

$ 0.03566 6/23/2023

6/28/2023

0.13555

0.07821

57.7 %

0.05734 42.3 %

0.03572 9/22/2023

9/27/2023

0.13577

0.07834

57.7 %

0.05743 42.3 %

0.03578 12/22/2023

12/28/2023

0.13595

0.07844

57.7 %

0.05751 42.3 %

0.03582 Total





$ 0.54259

$ 0.31307

57.7 %

$ 0.22952 42.3 %

$ 0.14298





(1) Distributions per share are net of dealer manager fees of 0.30% of NAV.



(2) Distributions include 45.7% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class A-I stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2023:

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Net Distribution

per share (1)

Capital Gain Income

(2)

Return of Capital

Unrecaptured Section

1250 Gains 3/24/2023

3/29/2023

$ 0.13693

$ 0.07901

57.7 %

$ 0.05792 42.3 %

$ 0.03608 6/23/2023

6/28/2023

0.13718

0.07915

57.7 %

0.05803 42.3 %

0.03615 9/22/2023

9/27/2023

0.13731

0.07923

57.7 %

0.05808 42.3 %

0.03618 12/22/2023

12/28/2023

0.13760

0.07940

57.7 %

0.05820 42.3 %

0.03626 Total





$ 0.54902

$ 0.31678

57.7 %

$ 0.23224 42.3 %

$ 0.14468





(1) Distributions per share are net of dealer manager fees of 0.30% of NAV.



(2) Distributions include 45.7% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class M-I stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2023:

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Net Distribution

per share

Capital Gain Income

(1)

Return of Capital

Unrecaptured Section

1250 Gains 3/24/2023

3/29/2023

$ 0.14500

$ 0.08367

57.7 %

$ 0.06134 42.3 %

$ 0.03821 6/23/2023

6/28/2023

0.14500

0.08367

57.7 %

0.06134 42.3 %

0.03821 9/22/2023

9/27/2023

0.14500

0.08367

57.7 %

0.06134 42.3 %

0.03821 12/22/2023

12/28/2023

0.14500

0.08367

57.7 %

0.06134 42.3 %

0.03821 Total





$ 0.58000

$ 0.33466

57.7 %

$ 0.24534 42.3 %

$ 0.15284





(1) Distributions include 45.7% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class D stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2023:

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Net Distribution

per share

Capital Gain Income

(1)

Return of Capital

Unrecaptured Section

1250 Gains 3/24/2023

3/29/2023

$ 0.14500

$ 0.08367

57.7 %

$ 0.06134 42.3 %

$ 0.03821 6/23/2023

6/28/2023

0.14500

0.08367

57.7 %

0.06134 42.3 %

0.03821 9/22/2023

9/27/2023

0.14500

0.08367

57.7 %

0.06134 42.3 %

0.03821 12/22/2023

12/28/2023

0.14500

0.08367

57.7 %

0.06134 42.3 %

0.03821 Total





$ 0.58000

$ 0.33466

57.7 %

$ 0.24534 42.3 %

$ 0.15284





(1) Distributions include 45.7% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.

The dollar amount reported on each investor's respective 1099-DIV will depend on the total amount of distributions received throughout the year which can be affected by the share class held and the length of time the shares were owned. This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the company's tax filings and may be subject to adjustment.

The income tax allocation for the distributions discussed above has been calculated using the best available information as of the date of the release. The company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the company's distributions. Tax treatment of distributions is dependent on a number of factors and there is no guarantee that future distributions will qualify as a non-dividend distribution, return of capital or long-term capital gain.

JLL Income Property Trust is an institutionally managed, daily NAV REIT that brings to investors a growing portfolio of commercial real estate investments selected by an institutional investment management team and sponsored by one of the world's leading real estate services firms.

For more information on JLL Income Property Trust, please visit our website at www.jllipt.com.

About JLL Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX)

JLL Income Property Trust, Inc. is a daily NAV REIT that owns and manages a diversified portfolio of high quality, income-producing residential, industrial, grocery-anchored retail, healthcare and office properties located in the United States. JLL Income Property Trust expects to further diversify its real estate portfolio over time, including on a global basis. For more information, visit www.jllipt.com.

About LaSalle Investment Management

LaSalle Investment Management is one of the world's leading real estate investment managers. On a global basis, LaSalle manages approximately $89 billion of assets in private and public real estate property and debt investments as of Q3 2023. LaSalle's diverse client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a complete range of investment vehicles including separate accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments. For more information, please visit http://www.lasalle.com.

Valuations, Forward Looking Statements and Future Results

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to JLL Income Property Trust. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and include statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, research, market analysis, plans or predictions of the future. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results and there can be no assurance that future dividends will be paid.

Contacts:

Matt Schuler

LaSalle Investment Management

Telephone: +1 312 897 4192

Email: [email protected]

Doug Allen

Dukas Linden Public Relations

Telephone: +1 646 722 6530

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JLL Income Property Trust