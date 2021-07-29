JLL Income Property Trust Appoints Industry Veteran Robin Zeigler to Board of Directors

CHICAGO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL Income Property Trust, an institutionally managed daily NAV REIT (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX) with $3.9 billion in portfolio assets, today announced its Board of Directors voted unanimously to increase the number of directors by one to a total of eight. Additionally, the Board voted to appoint industry veteran Robin Zeigler to fill the newly created vacancy as an Independent Director. Zeigler's tenure on the Board is effective as of July 26th. The addition of Zeigler adds depth of real estate knowledge and expertise to the Board.

Zeigler brings 25 years of wide-ranging real estate experience to the Board and will work with other Directors to oversee the Fund's strategy. She currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer of Cedar Realty Investment Trust, a publicly traded REIT on the New York Stock Exchange, where she is responsible for the trust's seven million square feet of grocery-anchored shopping centers as well as the redevelopment of its mixed-use assets. Previously, she served as Executive Vice President, Head of Operations of Penzance, a commercial real estate investment company and as Chief Operating Officer, Mid Atlantic Region of Federal Realty Investment Trust. Robin is also a current member of the Board of Directors of NETSTREIT, an NYSE-listed publicly traded REIT, the ICSC Foundation and serves as an ICSC Trustee.

"Robin is an excellent addition to our Board, and brings a level of real estate expertise and board governance experience that will add to our already strong roster of independent and affiliated directors," said Allan Swaringen, President and CEO of JLL Income Property Trust. "As Income Property Trust approaches its nine-year anniversary, adding world-class real estate professionals who bring diverse backgrounds and experience to our Board is critical for us to maintain our market leadership position as a daily NAV REIT."

Added Zeigler, "I am thrilled to join JLL Income Property Trust and work with its esteemed Board members. This is an exciting time to be in the NAV REIT space, and I look forward to finding new, creative ways to further drive value for stockholders."

