JLL Income Property Trust Appoints Lisa Kaufman to Board of Directors

CHICAGO , Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL Income Property Trust, an institutionally managed daily NAV REIT (NASDAQ:ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX) with approximately $6.6 billion in portfolio equity and debt investments, announced that on November 5, 2024, its Board of Directors voted to appoint Lisa Kaufman as a Director, filling an opening created by the resignation of long-time Director Jacques Gordon, who is taking over as new Director of the Graaskamp Center for Real Estate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Kaufman brings 30 years of wide-ranging real estate experience to the Board and will work with other Directors to oversee the Fund's strategy. She currently serves as Head of LaSalle Global Solutions for LaSalle Investment Management, the advisor to JLL Income Property Trust. In this capacity, Kaufman is responsible for the firm's indirect real estate businesses including Securities, Multi-Manager and Structured Investments, and is also a member of LaSalle's Global Management Committee.

Prior to her current role, Kaufman was Head of LaSalle Securities and a portfolio manager responsible for US accounts and specialty sectors globally. She joined the Securities group in 1998. Throughout her career in real estate securities as both an analyst and portfolio manager, Kaufman covered and analyzed all property types in the global listed universe. She joined LaSalle in 1994 in the private equity acquisitions group where she focused on entity level investments in real estate, recapitalizing existing portfolios, private real estate companies and public REITs.

Kaufman received an M.B.A in finance from Columbia University's Business School and an A.B. in Urban Studies and Political Science from Brown University. She is a member of the Advisory Board of Governors and the Real Estate Investment Advisory Council (REIAC) Steering Committee at Nareit.

"Lisa is an outstanding addition to our Board, and brings a diverse range of real estate expertise that will add to our already strong roster of Directors," said JLL Income Property Trust President and CEO Allan Swaringen. "Adding world-class real estate professionals who bring diverse backgrounds and experience to our Board is critical for us to maintain our market leadership position as an institutionally managed daily NAV REIT."

Kaufman fills the Board position made available by the resignation of Jacques Gordon, who has served as a Director since JLL Income Property Trust's inception in 2012. Gordon is a distinguished leader in the real estate industry, having served as the Global Head of Research and Strategy for LaSalle Investment Management for almost three decades. At LaSalle, he was responsible for real estate research and strategy that informed investment decisions across the global organization. He also served on the firm's Management and Investment committees and directed the Investment Strategy Group, which analyzes capital markets, regional economies, and property markets.

After departing LaSalle in 2022 – though he remained an advisor and active Board member for JLL Income Property Trust – Gordon transitioned to academia as Senior Executive in Residence at MIT's Center for Real Estate. In September 2024, Gordon was appointed as the new Director of the Graaskamp Center for Real Estate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Wisconsin School of Business – one of the most prestigious university real estate programs in the world, ranked consistently as the #1 Real Estate Program by U.S. News and World Report.

"We thank Jacques for his inspired leadership and guidance over the years," said Lynn Thurber, Chairman of the Board of JLL Income Property Trust. "Jacques is one of the rare individuals in the industry who can seamlessly blend research and strategy principles into actionable business activities. His leadership helped JLL Income Property Trust to innovate the NAV REIT industry – which brought institutional management of real estate to individual investors. As he transitions to a full time academic role as Director of the Graaskamp Center for Real Estate, we know that his students and faculty will be the beneficiaries of his great wisdom and unparalleled character."

JLL Income Property Trust is an institutionally managed, daily NAV REIT that brings to investors a growing portfolio of commercial real estate investments selected by an institutional investment management team and sponsored by one of the world's leading real estate services firms.

For more information on JLL Income Property Trust, please visit our website at www.jllipt.com.

About JLL Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX),

JLL Income Property Trust, Inc. is a daily NAV REIT that owns and manages a diversified portfolio of high quality, income-producing residential, industrial, grocery-anchored retail, healthcare and office properties located in the United States. JLL Income Property Trust expects to further diversify its real estate portfolio over time, including on a global basis. For more information, visit www.jllipt.com.

About LaSalle Investment Management | Investing Today. For Tomorrow.

LaSalle Investment Management is one of the world's leading real estate investment managers. On a global basis, LaSalle manages US$84.8 billion of assets in private and public real estate equity and debt investments as of Q2 2024. LaSalle's diverse client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a complete range of investment vehicles, including separate accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments. For more information, please visit www.lasalle.com, and LinkedIn.

Valuations, Forward Looking Statements and Future Results

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to JLL Income Property Trust. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and include statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, research, market analysis, plans or predictions of the future. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results and there can be no assurance that future dividends will be paid.

