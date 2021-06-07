JLL Introduces Real Estate Data and Insights Platform, JLL Azara

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) today announced the release of JLL Azara, the pioneering corporate real estate data and insights platform that enables organizations to make proactive, data-driven portfolio, facilities, space and workplace management decisions. Built by JLL Technologies (JLLT)—a business division of JLL dedicated to commercial real estate (CRE) technology—JLL Azara leverages the company's decades of expertise to surface essential information and recommendations in real time to drive strategic and operational decisions across organizations.

"Capturing and leveraging data has so much untapped potential in the CRE technology space, with benefits that can extend across entire organizations, impacting not only business decisions but overall employee experience and sustainability practices as well," said Sharad Rastogi, President, Revenue, JLL Technologies. "JLL Azara is an expansion of JLL Technologies' work to empower leaders through more dynamic, data-driven decision-making and accelerate business impact from months to days. With over 200 years of embedded real estate expertise, we are uniquely positioned to bring real estate data expertise to our clients. Imagine a world where data from building sensors could detect patterns across offices, such as building management activity and workplace behavior, that can be tracked over time to allow for advanced planning and decision-making. This is the power of JLL Azara."

Real estate cost is the second largest liability on the balance sheet across most business sectors, yet 62% of corporate real estate decision-makers indicated they lack the technology needed to analyze data, according to a recent Forrester survey. In fact, JLL's Future of Work Survey indicates that access to effective data and analytics is among the top three constraints that limit corporate real estate leaders' ability to add value within their organization. JLL Azara uses machine learning to unite siloed, disparate datasets in one platform, providing a single source of truth that enables insight and action from data in real time.

"Although most organizations now possess a wealth of data, the hurdle is using it to drive positive outcomes," said Mark Schmitz, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Citrix. "As a JLL client, having access to a solution that derives insights and recommendations from data to guide our real estate decisions is an invaluable resource."

Product Details and Benefits

JLL Azara was built from the ground up to meet the needs of corporate real estate leaders, helping solve the data challenges they face with market-leading business intelligence and machine learning technology. The comprehensive platform supports the complete real estate lifecycle across three categories: portfolio optimization, facilities and operations, and space and workplace management. In the future, JLL Azara will expand to cover additional categories such as energy measurement and management. The platform provides benefits to corporate real estate decision-makers including:

Maintenance in the cloud: This SaaS-based product delivers always-on availability with no maintenance hassle and the highest levels of security and protection.

This SaaS-based product delivers always-on availability with no maintenance hassle and the highest levels of security and protection. Easier system integrations: Through platform integration with all relevant real estate systems, including ERP, IWMS, IoT and CRE applications, corporate real estate decision-makers can quickly onboard JLL Azara into their operating models.

Through platform integration with all relevant real estate systems, including ERP, IWMS, IoT and CRE applications, corporate real estate decision-makers can quickly onboard JLL Azara into their operating models. Access to real-time data and industry benchmarks: Executives can make better, faster business decisions by viewing real-time internal and external data organized across 30-plus pre-built dashboards, which help to optimize real estate portfolios, improve space utilization, enhance employee workplace experiences and drive facilities management efficiency, all while managing risk and compliance.

Executives can make better, faster business decisions by viewing real-time internal and external data organized across 30-plus pre-built dashboards, which help to optimize real estate portfolios, improve space utilization, enhance employee workplace experiences and drive facilities management efficiency, all while managing risk and compliance. Immediate cost savings: Corporate real estate leaders are able to find potential savings opportunities by analyzing comparable lease properties in the market and identifying higher than ordinary facilities costs.

Corporate real estate leaders are able to find potential savings opportunities by analyzing comparable lease properties in the market and identifying higher than ordinary facilities costs. Better workplace experiences: Facilities managers can be alerted to immediate needs that impact employee workplace experiences, in addition to important compliance situations such as signage and space density issues.

JLL Azara is currently available in English globally, although support for additional languages is in development. For a demo of JLL Azara, and to inquire about purchasing, please visit https://www.jllt.com/azara-cre-bi-platform/.

About JLL Technologies

JLL Technologies (JLLT) is a division of JLL, a world leader in real estate services, that helps organizations transform the way they acquire, operate, manage and experience space. JLLT is a first-of-its-kind team combining builders of high-growth tech companies and commercial real estate experts. Its comprehensive technology portfolio of purpose-built solutions and leading venture-backed companies exceed industry demands for better business intelligence, workplace experience and smart building platforms. Learn more at www.jllt.com .

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion in 2020, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 91,000 as of March 31, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

Connect with us

https://www.facebook.com/jll

https://twitter.com/jll

https://www.instagram.com/jll

Contact: Ramona Redlingshafer

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JLL

Related Links

https://www.us.jll.com

