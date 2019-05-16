JLL leaps up Fortune 500

CHICAGO, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) announced today that it rose 167 spots to 189 on the prestigious Fortune 500 list, which ranks the largest U.S.-based companies by total revenue for their respective fiscal years. The jump makes JLL the second biggest mover on the list. JLL's annual total revenue reached a record high of $16.3 billion in 2018.

"Our significant movement up this year's Fortune 500 list is a tremendous honor and pays testament to our unwavering commitment to teamwork, ethics and excellence," said Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO. "Our focus on delivering outstanding value to our clients drives our own business performance. The combination of our fantastic colleagues and clients create this rewarding sense of achieving goals together."

JLL continues to be recognized for its performance, ethics and commitment to being an employer of choice. It was named one of Fortune's 2019 Most Admired Companies, a World's Most Ethical Company by Ethisphere for the 12th consecutive year and one of Forbes' America's Best Employers.

For more news, research and information from JLL, please visit: www.jll.com.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.3 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of over 91,000 as of March 31, 2019. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

