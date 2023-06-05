JLL maintains rank in top 200 of Fortune 500

CHICAGO, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE:JLL) announced today that it placed at number 190 on the prestigious Fortune 500 list, which ranks the 500 largest companies based in the United States by total revenue for their respective fiscal years. 

"Around the world, JLL is committed to providing clients with outstanding real estate advice and solutions, combining industry leading talent, technology and data-driven insights," said Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO. "Our continued recognition as one of the top 200 companies in the Fortune 500 list reflects our resiliency and strong performance even during times of geopolitical challenge and economic volatility."

JLL continues to be recognized for its performance, ethics and commitment to being an employer of choice. Earlier this year, the firm was named again one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, one of Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies for the 16th consecutive year and to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.  

About JLL
For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $20.9 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 103,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

Contact: Gayle Kantro
Phone: +1 312 228 2795
Email: [email protected]

