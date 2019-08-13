JLL named a Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) has been recognized by Fast Company in its first-ever Best Workplaces for Innovators list. The award recognizes company cultures that empower employees at all levels to improve processes, create new products or invent new ways of doing business.

(PRNewsfoto/JLL-IR)

"We're honored to be included in Fast Company's first-annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list," said Greg O'Brien, Chief Executive Officer, JLL Americas. "As we reimagine real estate, we strive to nurture a culture of continuous innovation that attracts team members who want to shape where people live, work, and play now and in the future."

To compile the list, Fast Company partnered with Accenture to evaluate the role innovation plays in company culture and operations. Eligible organizations must have demonstrated a serious and established commitment to building a culture of innovation that yields tangible results such as patents, new products or new systems that enhance operations.

JLL envisions a future where technology and innovation are at the core of workspace decisions and operations. The company is focused on helping clients find and create spaces where they can encourage innovation within their teams, too.

Among other innovation programs and initiatives, JLL has engaged employees via its Innovation and Product Development platform, which brings together proprietary technology, a dedicated leadership team and the collective brainpower of nearly 92,000 employees to drive innovations that help JLL better serve its clients. JLL is also a founding partner of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Real Estate Innovation Lab—a research and development lab focused on innovation in the built environment.

Additionally, JLL Spark was created in 2017 to identify and deliver new technology-driven real estate service offerings. JLL Spark's Global Venture Fund will invest up to $100 million in companies that are leveraging technology to improve everything from real estate development and management to leasing and investing while enhancing the experience of those who occupy it.

To see the complete list of honorees, click here. The companies will also appear in the August 2019 issue of Fast Company, on newsstands August 13.

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice. JLL has received the following U.S. and global awards in the last year:

Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies

FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies

The Drucker Institute's Management Top 250

JUST 100 (America's Most JUST Companies)

Forbes America's Best Employers for Diversity

Best Employers for Diversity Working Mother 100 Best Companies

NAFE Top Companies for Executive Women

Perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index

BLACK ENTERPRISE Best Companies for Diversity

ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.3 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of nearly 92,000 as of June 30, 2019. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com .

Connect with us

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll

https://www.facebook.com/jll

https://twitter.com/jll

Contact: William Polk

Phone: +1 312 228 3943

Email: William.Polk@am.jll.com

SOURCE JLL-IR