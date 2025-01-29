JLL named a World's Most Admired Company by Fortune magazine

Firm recognized for its strong industry reputation for the ninth straight year

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) announced today that it has been named a 2025 World's Most Admired Company by Fortune magazine. JLL has been named to this prestigious list for nine consecutive years.

Fortune's list of World's Most Admired Companies recognizes organizations with the strongest reputations across industries. Fortune ranks companies on nine attributes related to corporate performance based on surveys of global executives, directors and analysts.

"This continued recognition is a testament to the dedication of our people and the strength of our global platform," said Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO. "Combining our innovative solutions and data intelligence with our world-class experts enables us to deliver exceptional outcomes to our clients and is what sets JLL apart as an industry leader."

The complete World's Most Admired Companies list and information on the methodology can be found on Fortune's website.

JLL is showing its clients, people and communities a brighter way forward through its innovative technology, sustainability efforts and ethical business practices.

