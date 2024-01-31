JLL named again one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies

Firm recognized for innovation and long-term investment value

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) has been again named to Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list. The list is a major authority on corporate reputations compiled each year by Fortune and Korn Ferry through a survey of global executives, directors and analysts. JLL was recognized for exceptional innovation and long-term investment value within the real estate industry.

"I'm delighted that JLL is once again being recognized as one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies," said Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO. "The unwavering dedication of our people continues to set JLL apart as an industry leader and strengthens our purpose of shaping the future of real estate for a better world."

Fortune's list of World's Most Admired Companies recognizes organizations with the strongest reputations within and across industries. Korn Ferry, a global management consulting firm, has worked with Fortune each year since 1997 to select and rank the Most Admired Companies and identify why they are highly regarded.

The World's Most Admired Companies list, and more information on how the rankings were determined, can be found on Fortune's website.

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice. In the last year, JLL was named to:

  • Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index
  • Drucker Institute WSJ's Management Top 250
  • Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies
  • Seramount's Inclusion Index
  • Disability Equality Index's Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

About JLL
For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500® company with annual revenue of $20.9 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 105,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

