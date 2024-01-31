JLL named again one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies

Firm recognized for innovation and long-term investment value

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) has been again named to Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list. The list is a major authority on corporate reputations compiled each year by Fortune and Korn Ferry through a survey of global executives, directors and analysts. JLL was recognized for exceptional innovation and long-term investment value within the real estate industry.

"I'm delighted that JLL is once again being recognized as one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies," said Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO. "The unwavering dedication of our people continues to set JLL apart as an industry leader and strengthens our purpose of shaping the future of real estate for a better world."

Fortune's list of World's Most Admired Companies recognizes organizations with the strongest reputations within and across industries. Korn Ferry, a global management consulting firm, has worked with Fortune each year since 1997 to select and rank the Most Admired Companies and identify why they are highly regarded.

The World's Most Admired Companies list, and more information on how the rankings were determined, can be found on Fortune's website.

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice. In the last year, JLL was named to:

Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index

Drucker Institute WSJ's Management Top 250

Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies

Seramount's Inclusion Index

Disability Equality Index's Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

