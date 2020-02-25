JLL named for the 13th year as one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) has been recognized as one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. For the 13th consecutive year, JLL has been honored for its commitment to improve communities, build capable and empowered workforces and foster a corporate culture focused on ethics and a strong sense of purpose.

JLL is one of only four honorees in the real estate industry. In 2020, 132 honorees were recognized spanning 21 countries and 51 industries.

"We are honored to be included in Ethisphere Institute's 2020 list of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 13th consecutive year," said Alan Tse, JLL Global Chief Legal Officer. "As one of our fundamental values, our people embody ethics every day as we shape the future of real estate for a better world."

"Congratulations to everyone at JLL for earning this recognition," said Ethisphere's Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. "This is a moment to acknowledge the leaders working to advance corporate cultures defined by integrity and affirm those companies contributing to broader societal imperatives and the greater good."

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice. JLL has received the following U.S. and global awards in the last year:

FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies

Forbes America's Best Employers for Diversity

Best Employers for Diversity Working Mother 100 Best Companies

BLACK ENTERPRISE Best Companies for Diversity

Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America

Forbes America's Most JUST Companies

Most JUST Companies Newsweek America's Most Responsible Companies

Perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index

Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. Best practices and insights from the 2020 honorees will be released in a report and webcast in March and April of this year.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $18.0 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 93,000 as of December 31, 2019. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

