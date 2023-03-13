JLL named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 16th consecutive year

Firm recognized for exceptional leadership and commitment to business integrity

CHICAGO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies. Since 2008, JLL has been honored for demonstrating exceptional leadership and a commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance and governance practices.

In 2023, 135 organizations from 19 countries and 46 industries were honored. Of these, JLL is one of four honorees in the real estate industry and one of only 12 that have been named to the list 16 times or more.

"This continued recognition is a testament to our people who drive our strong ethical culture forward while delivering world-class service to our clients," said Alan Tse, JLL's global Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Security. "As one of our core values, ethics is at the heart of everything we do at JLL. This award reflects our culture of integrity, which is key to helping us shape the future of real estate for a better world."

JLL has also been recognized with Ethisphere's Ethics Inside® Certification. This certification includes a comprehensive review and evaluation of a company's corporate governance systems and practices, ethics and compliance program, corporate citizenship and responsibility initiatives, and leadership, reputation and legal history.

"Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance," said Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to JLL for earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community."

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice. JLL has received the following awards in the last year:

Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Drucker Institute WSJ Management Top 250

Fortune World's Most Admired Companies

Human Rights Campaign Foundation Corporate Equality Index

Newsweek America's Most Responsible Companies

