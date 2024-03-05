Firm recognized for exceptional commitment to business integrity through robust ethics, compliance and governance programs

CHICAGO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies. Since 2008, JLL has been honored for demonstrating exceptional leadership and a commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance and governance practices.

JLL named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 17th consecutive year

In 2024, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 20 countries and 44 industries. Of these, JLL is one of three honorees in the real estate industry and one of only 11 that have been named to the list 17 times or more.

"As one of our core values, ethics is at the heart of everything we do at JLL," said Alan Tse, JLL's Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. "This award reflects our culture of integrity, which is key to helping us shape the future of real estate for a better world."

JLL has also been recognized with Compliance Leader Verification from Ethisphere. The Compliance Leader Verification process involves a rigorous review of an ethics and compliance program and corporate culture and is awarded to select organizations that demonstrate a high level of excellence. This honor supersedes Ethisphere's Ethics Inside Certification, which JLL held from 2008- 2022.

"It's always inspiring to recognize the World's Most Ethical Companies®. Through the rigorous review process, we see the dedication of these organizations to continually improving their ethics, compliance, and governance practices to the benefit of all stakeholders," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair. "Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. Congratulations to JLL for achieving this honor and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business."

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice. In the last year, JLL was named to:

Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies

Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index

Drucker Institute WSJ's Management Top 250

Seramount's Inclusion Index

Disability Equality Index's Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500® company with annual revenue of $20.8 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 106,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

