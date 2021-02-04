JLL named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for second year in a row

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) has been named to the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which tracks the performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency. This is the second consecutive year JLL has been included in the index.

"We have a steadfast commitment to a more diverse and inclusive future, which is core to our purpose of shaping the future of real estate for a better world," said Mary Bilbrey, JLL's Chief Human Resources Officer. "Women continue to be disproportionately affected by the pandemic, and we are leading with empathy and flexibility to build a supportive culture that puts well-being at the forefront of the future workforce. We are honored that Bloomberg has again recognized our gender equality efforts."

The index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies and pro-women brand. JLL was included in this year's index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework's five pillars.

"The companies included in the 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. "Their commitment to disclosure is making the business case for inclusion, and driving transparency in the markets."

JLL is continually focused on supporting gender equality as well as growing and retaining female talent. For example, as part of its commitment to transparency, JLL publishes gender-related statistics and targets in its annual Global Sustainability Report. In addition, the company's Women's Business Network and its new Parent and Caregivers Experience group provide platforms for diverse perspectives, foster connections between employees, and offer resources to navigate the workplace and career development.

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice . JLL has received the following awards in the last year:

Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America

Drucker Institute WSJ Management Top 250

Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies

Fortune World's Most Admired Companies

Human Rights Campaign Foundation Corporate Equality Index

Newsweek America's Most Responsible Companies

