JLL named to Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list for the 10th consecutive year

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, today announced it has been named to Fortune magazine's 2026 World's Most Admired Companies list, marking the firm's tenth consecutive year earning this prestigious industry recognition.

Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list annually recognizes corporations that demonstrate superior reputation and performance within their respective industries. Companies are evaluated and ranked across nine key attributes of corporate excellence based on peer assessments from thousands of executives, directors and analysts globally.

"Reaching this ten-year milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and the exceptional talent of our global team," said Christian Ulbrich, JLL President and CEO. "Our ability to consistently deliver superior client outcomes through cutting-edge technology, comprehensive market intelligence and unparalleled expertise reinforces our position at the forefront of the commercial real estate industry."

