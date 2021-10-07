JLL names Joe Silva Chief Information Security Officer

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) today announced the hire of Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Joe Silva to lead JLL's information security strategy, working closely with global technology teams across the company, including JLL Technologies (JLLT), JLL's business division dedicated to commercial real estate technology.

As the commercial real estate industry becomes increasingly data driven and technology enabled, Silva will oversee all facets of JLL's information security approach to protect employees, customers and products. His remit will include threat management and oversight of security policies, procedures and preventative measures.

"Technology has become mission critical for real estate companies," said George Thomas, chief information officer at JLL. "As the commercial real estate industry embraces technology and data-driven decision-making, we are pleased to welcome an industry leader like Joe Silva to head up our security posture. With Joe's experience leading security practices, both internal and commercial, JLL is well positioned to lead the industry in reshaping the future of work and the built environment with technology."

Prior to JLL, Silva worked at credit reporting agency and data analytics company TransUnion, where he built and led a large, global organization responsible for cybersecurity, insider risk and product security. Before that, he worked on the commercial product side of cybersecurity with Symantec and iSight Partners, which was acquired by FireEye in 2016.

"JLL is the leader in commercial real estate because of its strategic focus on technology," said Silva. "I am thrilled to join its world-class security team and drive security innovation that supports JLL's mission to shape the future of real estate for a better world."

Silva spent his early career in a variety of security roles in the U.S. military and federal government with a significant focus on addressing cyber threats to critical infrastructure. He holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Florida State University and a master's degree in computer and network forensics from George Mason University.

About JLL Technologies

JLL Technologies (JLLT) is a division of JLL, a world leader in real estate services, that helps organizations transform the way they acquire, operate, manage and experience space. JLLT is a first-of-its-kind team combining builders of high-growth tech companies and commercial real estate experts. Its comprehensive technology portfolio of purpose-built solutions and leading venture-backed companies exceed industry demands for better business intelligence, workplace experience and smart building platforms. Learn more at www.jllt.com.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion in 2020, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 92,000 as of June 30, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit ir.jll.com.

Contact: Ramona Redlingshafer

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JLL

Related Links

https://www.jll.com

