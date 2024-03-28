JLL names new Chief Procurement Officer

Professional sourcing expert Michael Raphael to manage the procurement of goods and services on behalf of JLL and its clients

CHICAGO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL announced today that it has promoted Michael Raphael to Chief Procurement Officer to lead procurement activities globally across the company and manage annual procurement spend for both JLL and on behalf of its clients.

Michael Raphael, JLL

Through a comprehensive global service delivery platform, JLL provides a diverse range of services, including sourcing and procurement on a local to global scale for more than 500 clients across 80 countries. Effective April 1, Raphael will manage JLL's own corporate indirect spend and the procurement of goods and services on behalf of JLL clients.

"As a member of the Sourcing & Procurement leadership team, Michael has built strong relationships with our suppliers and external partners," said Neil Murray, CEO, JLL Work Dynamics. "Sourcing & Procurement is at the heart of JLL's sustainability program, and we recognize that a significant portion of our overall impact stems from our supply chain. Michael is dedicated to maintaining a sustainable global supply chain and ensuring that all our purchases make a positive contribution to the communities we serve."

Creating and maintaining a global sustainable procurement framework is part of JLL's commitment to reducing carbon emissions on behalf of JLL and its clients. This includes having consistent policies and governance that determine how JLL engages with suppliers globally and that ensure compliance and alignment with ESG principles.

"Driving savings and delivering value for our clients is the main priority for our business, and we accomplish a significant portion of that through sourcing and procurement activities," Raphael said. "Additionally, one of our core responsibilities is achieving JLL's sustainability goal of achieving net zero by 2040. JLL has prioritized responsible procurement practices through sourcing ethical and sustainable products for us and our clients and through supporting and developing diverse supplier partners throughout the world."

Raphael, who reports to Murray in his capacity as Executive Board Sponsor for Sourcing & Procurement, has amassed sourcing experience around the world and been an instrumental part of JLL since 2011. He previously served as JLL's Global Head of Sourcing Solutions Development & Operations where he managed the global sourcing team that responds to client outsourcing requests and was responsible for the operations team. Currently based in Chicago, he spent 17 years in Asia in a variety of roles, including Chief Procurement Officer in the Asia-Pacific region, where he led a team of 226 procurement professionals in 14 countries. He also managed the Vendor Service Centre in Manila, Philippines, that supported JLL globally in areas such as contract management, supplier performance management, electronic RFP creation and procurement reporting.

Raphael will lead JLL's Global Procurement Leadership Team and will serve as a member on the Global Work Dynamics Board. After an interim period, he succeeds Juud Tempelman.

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500® company with annual revenue of $20.8 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 106,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated.

