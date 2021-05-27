JLL Names Tina Ju to its Board of Directors

CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) announced that Tina Ju was elected to serve as an independent, non-executive member of its Board of Directors at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders today.

Tina Ju

Ju is a founding, managing and general partner of KPCB China and TDF Capital. With more than 30 years of experience in venture capital, investment banking and operations, Ju began her venture capital career in 1999. She co-founded VTDF China in 2000 and KPCB China in 2007. Earlier in her career, Ju spent 10 years in investment banking including at Deutsche Bank as head of TMT and Transport Asia, at Merrill Lynch as head of Asia Technology and the Corporate Finance Team and at Goldman Sachs.

Currently, Ju serves on the boards of various private companies and the public fintech company, Yiren Digital Ltd., which provides Chinese consumers with both credit and wealth management solutions. She is also a member of the Global Leadership Council for Oxford Saïd Business School. Ju earned a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering and operations research from University of California, Berkeley and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"We're pleased to welcome Tina to our Board," said Siddharth N. (Bobby) Mehta, Chairman of the JLL Board of Directors. "Her extensive experience in venture capital, investment banking and operations will help guide JLL's continued growth."

"Tina's expertise, market knowledge and ability to engage with leading entrepreneurs and successful enterprises will be invaluable as we continue our focus on JLL's exciting future growth potential in Asia, and particularly in China," added Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO.

In addition to Mehta and Ulbrich, current members of the Board include Hugo Bagué, Matthew Carter, Jr., Samuel A. Di Piazza, Jr., Bridget Macaskill, Deborah H. McAneny, Jeetu Patel, Sheila A. Penrose and Ann Marie Petach. Ming Lu and Martin H. Nesbitt have stepped down from the Board, also effective today.

