JLL ranks on Dow Jones Sustainability Index for fourth consecutive year

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) announced today it is included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the fourth consecutive year. The DJSI represents the most prominent ranking of companies that recognize and support sustainability practices.

(PRNewsfoto/JLL-IR)

"JLL is committed to integrating sustainability into all aspects of our organization, to generate value for our clients, engage our people and transform our workplaces," said JLL Americas CEO Greg O'Brien. "The Dow Jones Sustainability Index is a benchmark for global sustainable business practices, and it's an honor to be included once again."

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice. JLL has received the following U.S. and global awards in the last year:

Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies

FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies

The Drucker Institute's Management Top 250

JUST 100 (America's Most JUST Companies)

Forbes America's Best Employers for Diversity

Best Employers for Diversity Working Mother 100 Best Companies

NAFE Top Companies for Executive Women

Perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index

BLACK ENTERPRISE Best Companies for Diversity

ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.3 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of nearly 92,000 as of June 30, 2019. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com

Connect with us

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll

https://www.facebook.com/jll

https://twitter.com/jll

Contact: Jessica Wozniak

Phone: +312 228 3950

Email: Jessica.Wozniak@am.jll.com

SOURCE JLL-IR

Related Links

https://www.us.jll.com

