JLL recognized for outstanding leadership in health, well-being and sustainability

Firm recognized for the third consecutive year with three award wins

CHICAGO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) has been recognized for the third consecutive year by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) for its outstanding commitment, leadership and impact in prioritizing health and well-being in the built environment. In 2023, JLL was awarded:

The Global WELL Leadership Award

The WELL Concept Leadership Award

JLL’s Phoenix office achieved LEED Silver and WELL Gold certification – a milestone in sustainability.

In addition to the organizational awards, JLL is proud to announce that Annalise Dum, Vice President, Sustainable Buildings Practice Lead, North America, received the Adoption of WELL Award for her dedication to advancing WELL for the firm's clients.

"We are honored to be recognized again this year by IWBI for our leadership in the wellbeing movement. Our three awards reaffirm our commitment to building healthy workplaces for our own JLL employees and they are a testament to our dedicated global leaders who are driving the WELL movement," said Erin Meezan, Chief Sustainability Officer for JLL. "WELL at scale allows us to deliver healthy environments not just for our own office portfolio, but also for our clients world-wide."

Over the past several years, JLL's commitment to creating office spaces that meet the highest standards of sustainability, health and well-being has deeply strengthened through the WELL at scale application. The firm is honored to be recognized for its leadership in revolutionizing the impact buildings, organizations and communities have on health, equity and quality of life.

As of 2023, JLL now has 17 offices globally that are individually WELL certified – 13 of which are certified WELL Platinum, the highest possible achievement for the rating system. Currently there are 11 JLL offices across the globe undergoing individual certification. Through pursuing WELL certification both at scale and at individual offices, the firm continues to demonstrate the commitment to building healthy workplaces for JLL employees and clients. Today, JLL's Global WELL Portfolio covers more than 4.5 million square feet across 323 offices in 48 countries.

