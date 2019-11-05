JLL Reports Record Third-Quarter 2019 Revenue Performance

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) today reported operating performance for the third quarter of 2019 with diluted earnings per share of $2.47 and adjusted diluted earnings per share1 of $3.52.

Record Real Estate Services revenue and fee revenue up 15% (17% local currency) and 20% (22% local currency), respectively

Americas Capital Markets and Leasing fueled this exceptional growth



Corporate Solutions double-digit increase further strengthened annuity base

Tremendous progress on HFF integration and outstanding results in first quarter following acquisition

Margins reflected continued healthy organic Real Estate Services expansion

LaSalle achieved a 19% increase in advisory fees, extending annuity growth momentum

achieved a 19% increase in advisory fees, extending annuity growth momentum Completed multi-year transformational implementation of financial and HR platforms

New $200 million share buyback program authorized and $0.43 per share dividend declared

"Record revenue, continued margin expansion in our Real Estate Services business and significant progress in the integration of our HFF acquisition drove another very successful quarter for JLL," said CEO Christian Ulbrich. "We enter the fourth quarter with strong momentum and are confident in our ability to achieve excellent full-year results."

Summary Financial Results ($ in millions, except per share data, "LC" = local currency) Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, 2019

2018

% Change

in USD % Change

in LC

2019

2018

% Change

in USD % Change

in LC



























Revenue $ 4,495.6

$ 3,969.8

13 % 15 %

$ 12,582.7

$ 11,428.7

10 % 13 % Revenue before reimbursements 2,545.8

2,213.7

15

17



6,855.6

6,268.1

9

12

Fee revenue1 1,815.4

1,591.4

14

16



4,764.5

4,366.4

9

12





























Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 128.9

$ 134.9

(4)

(3)



$ 260.7

$ 283.0

(8)

(7)

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders1 183.5

138.9

32

34



360.1

287.1

26

27





























Diluted earnings per share2 $ 2.47

$ 2.93

(16)

(14)



$ 5.42

$ 6.16

(12)

(11)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share1,2 3.52

3.02

17

18



7.49

6.25

20

21





























Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 299.9

$ 233.9

28

29



$ 622.0

$ 535.2

16

17

Adjusted EBITDA, Real Estate Services 263.3

174.8

51

52



525.7

409.4

28

29

Adjusted EBITDA, LaSalle 36.5

59.2

(38)

(38)



96.4

126.0

(23)

(21)



Consolidated ($ in millions, "LC" = local currency) Three Months Ended September 30,

%

Change

in USD

%

Change

in LC

Nine Months Ended September 30,

%

Change

in USD

%

Change

in LC 2019

2018





2019

2018



Leasing $ 604.3

$ 573.4

5 %

6 %

$ 1,706.1

$ 1,528.5

12 %

13 % Capital Markets 480.0

264.0

82



84



930.0

754.7

23



26

Property & Facility Management 2,312.8

2,137.0

8



10



6,886.8

6,382.9

8



10

Project & Development Services 785.9

633.5

24



27



2,119.3

1,822.1

16



20

Advisory, Consulting and Other 201.0

189.3

6



8



601.1

556.9

8



11

Real Estate Services ("RES") revenue $ 4,384.0

$ 3,797.2

15 %

17 %

$ 12,243.3

$ 11,045.1

11 %

13 % LaSalle 111.6

172.6

(35)



(35)



339.4

383.6

(12)



(10)

Total revenue $ 4,495.6

$ 3,969.8

13 %

15 %

$ 12,582.7

$ 11,428.7

10 %

13 % Reimbursements (1,949.8)

(1,756.1)

11



12



(5,727.1)

(5,160.6)

11



13

Revenue before reimbursements $ 2,545.8

$ 2,213.7

15 %

17 %

$ 6,855.6

$ 6,268.1

9 %

12 % Gross contract costs1 (717.7)

(617.0)

16



20



(2,073.7)

(1,892.4)

10



14

Net non-cash MSR and mortgage banking derivative activity (12.7)

(5.3)

n.m.



n.m.



(17.4)

(9.3)

87



87

Total fee revenue1 $ 1,815.4

$ 1,591.4

14 %

16 %

$ 4,764.5

$ 4,366.4

9 %

12 % Leasing 588.3

557.1

6



6



1,655.5

1,480.0

12



13

Capital Markets 458.6

248.0

85



87



884.7

712.7

24



27

Property & Facility Management 293.1

288.5

2



4



864.6

831.2

4



8

Project & Development Services 216.1

189.1

14



17



599.5

559.5

7



10

Advisory, Consulting and Other 153.6

140.4

9



12



437.5

415.8

5



9

RES fee revenue 1,709.7

1,423.1

20



22



4,441.8

3,999.2

11



14

LaSalle 105.7

168.3

(37)



(36)



322.7

367.2

(12)



(10)

Operating income $ 171.6

$ 190.9

(10) %

(10) %

$ 347.1

$ 394.5

(12) %

(12) % Equity earnings $ 17.1

$ 3.4

n.m.



n.m.



$ 32.3

$ 27.2

19 %

19 % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 299.9

$ 233.9

28 %

29 %

$ 622.0

$ 535.2

16 %

Consolidated Third-Quarter 2019 Performance Highlights:

The company achieved significant growth of 17% and 22% in consolidated RES revenue and fee revenue, respectively, compared with 2018. This was led by Capital Markets, including $184.5 million of incremental revenue from the July 1, 2019, acquisition of HFF, Inc. ("HFF"), as well as strong organic contributions from Leasing and Project & Development Services. Geographically across service lines, Americas contributed 87% of the RES fee revenue growth for the quarter, on a local currency basis. LaSalle's revenue decline was attributable to expected lower incentive fees compared with prior year, partially offset by continued strong advisory fee growth.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $128.9 million, compared with $134.9 million last year, and adjusted EBITDA was $299.9 million, compared with $233.9 million. Diluted earnings per share were $2.47, compared with $2.93 in 2018; adjusted diluted earnings per share were $3.52, up from $3.02 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin, calculated on a fee-revenue basis, was 16.5% in USD for the quarter (16.3% in local currency), compared with 14.7% in the prior-year quarter. The 180 basis-point net expansion of consolidated Q3 margin reflected 250 basis points from RES (which includes 110 basis points from HFF), partially offset by 70 basis points of contraction from LaSalle.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows:

Total net debt was $1,526.8 million as of September 30, 2019, representing increases of $589.4 million and $784.0 million from June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively. The increase in net debt reflects approximately $840 million of net cash outflow to acquire HFF.

Cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter of 2019 was $231.6 million, compared with $267.6 million in the prior-year quarter. The current quarter included approximately $95 million in net operating cash outflows relating to transaction and integration costs paid in conjunction with the acquisition of HFF and more than $40 million incremental outflows relating to timing of tax payments in 2019.

The company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.43 per share. The dividend payment will be made on December 13, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2019. Total 2019 dividends of $0.86 per share increased 5% from 2018.

On October 31, 2019, the company's Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $200 million of JLL common stock in the open market and privately negotiated transactions. The new program affirms confidence in JLL's business outlook and long-term commitment to maintaining investment-grade credit ratings. The new program cancels and replaces the existing share repurchase program, which has been dormant for more than a decade. As of November 5, 2019, there have been no shares repurchased in 2019 under the new or previous programs.

Americas Real Estate Services ($ in millions, "LC" = local currency) Three Months Ended September 30,

%

Change

in USD

%

Change

in LC

Nine Months Ended September 30,

%

Change

in USD

%

Change

in LC 2019

2018





2019

2018



Revenue $ 2,687.6

$ 2,201.6

22 %

22 %

$ 7,401.3

$ 6,295.1

18 %

18 % Reimbursements (1,430.3)

(1,251.5)

14



15



(4,184.8)

(3,659.6)

14



15

Revenue before reimbursements $ 1,257.3

$ 950.1

32 %

33 %

$ 3,216.5

$ 2,635.5

22 %

23 % Gross contract costs1 (200.8)

(170.7)

18



19



(580.3)

(460.4)

26



28

Net non-cash MSR and mortgage banking derivative activity (12.7)

(5.3)

n.m.



n.m.



(17.4)

(9.3)

87



86

Fee revenue1 $ 1,043.8

$ 774.1

35 %

35 %

$ 2,618.8

$ 2,165.8

21 %

21 % Leasing 460.9

413.3

12



12



1,318.0

1,119.4

18



18

Capital Markets 308.8

109.8

n.m.



n.m.



533.0

334.0

60



60

Property & Facility Management 121.7

120.1

1



2



348.9

338.4

3



4

Project & Development Services 103.3

85.6

21



22



283.7

255.3

11



12

Advisory, Consulting and Other 49.1

45.3

8



9



135.2

118.7

14



14

Segment operating income $ 176.4

$ 104.4

69 %

69 %

$ 357.5

$ 251.6

42 %

42 % Equity earnings $ 1.5

$ 0.1

n.m.



n.m.



$ 1.6

$ 0.6

n.m.



n.m.

Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 201.0

$ 123.7

62 %

63 %

$ 431.1

$ 319.5

35 %

Americas Third-Quarter 2019 Performance Highlights:

Americas revenue and fee revenue growth was broad-based across all service lines and was led by Capital Markets, primarily reflecting $180.5 million of revenue from the acquisition HFF, which was balanced between debt origination and investment sales. In addition, Leasing continued its outstanding performance across several U.S. markets and all major asset classes, reaching five consecutive quarters of double-digit year-over-year growth. Project & Development Services growth was due to new project wins as well as expanded assignments with Corporate Solutions clients. Excluding contributions from HFF, segment fee revenue growth was strong at 12%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin, calculated on a fee-revenue basis, was 19.3% in USD (19.2% in local currency) for the quarter, compared with 16.0% in 2018. The over 300 basis point margin expansion was split between organic contributions from higher-margin transactional revenues and the contribution of HFF.

EMEA Real Estate Services ($ in millions, "LC" = local currency) Three Months Ended September 30,

%

Change

in USD

%

Change

in LC

Nine Months Ended September 30,

%

Change

in USD

%

Change

in LC 2019

2018





2019

2018





Revenue $ 862.6

$ 805.6

7 %

12 %

$ 2,404.3

$ 2,435.8

(1) %

5 % Reimbursements (174.1)

(171.0)

2



5



(492.4)

(480.0)

3



9

Revenue before reimbursements $ 688.5

$ 634.6

8 %

14 %

$ 1,911.9

$ 1,955.8

(2) %

4 % Gross contract costs1 (287.5)

(237.9)

21



27



(814.9)

(820.4)

(1)



5

Fee revenue1 $ 401.0

$ 396.7

1 %

6 %

$ 1,097.0

$ 1,135.4

(3) %

2 % Leasing 71.0

78.4

(9)



(5)



185.5

205.1

(10)



(4)

Capital Markets 102.0

102.6

(1)



4



235.0

270.7

(13)



(8)

Property & Facility Management 95.3

92.0

4



9



291.6

279.6

4



11

Project & Development Services 72.4

68.7

5



10



205.3

202.3

1



7

Advisory, Consulting and Other 60.3

55.0

10



15



179.6

177.7

1



6

Segment operating income (loss) $ 13.8

$ 11.1

24 %

31 %

$ (16.9)

$ (10.3)

(64) %

(95) % Equity losses $ —

$ —

n.m.



n.m.



$ (1.0)

$ —

n.m.



n.m.

Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 24.6

$ 22.8

8 %

14 %

$ 16.0

$ 26.6

(40) %

EMEA Third-Quarter 2019 Performance Highlights:

EMEA's revenue and fee revenue reflected solid annuity growth in Project & Development Services and Property & Facility Management, partially offset by softness in UK Leasing. Capital Markets was in line with a decline in regional capital markets volumes (on a USD basis) from the prior-year quarter, as reported by JLL Research.

Adjusted EBITDA margin, calculated on a fee-revenue basis, was 6.1% in USD (6.2% in local currency) for the quarter, compared with 5.7% last year. The increase in profit reflected stable revenues and the results of cost management initiatives.

Asia Pacific Real Estate Services ($ in millions, "LC" = local currency) Three Months Ended September 30,

%

Change

in USD

%

Change

in LC

Nine Months Ended September 30,

%

Change

in USD

%

Change

in LC 2019

2018





2019

2018



Revenue $ 833.8

$ 790.0

6 %

8 %

$ 2,437.7

$ 2,314.2

5 %

10 % Reimbursements (343.6)

(330.0)

4



7



(1,044.3)

(1,007.8)

4



9

Revenue before reimbursements $ 490.2

$ 460.0

7 %

8 %

$ 1,393.4

$ 1,306.4

7 %

11 % Gross contract costs1 (225.3)

(207.7)

8



10



(667.4)

(608.4)

10



13

Fee revenue1 $ 264.9

$ 252.3

5 %

7 %

$ 726.0

$ 698.0

4 %

8 % Leasing 56.4

65.4

(14)



(12)



152.0

155.5

(2)



1

Capital Markets 47.8

35.6

34



35



116.7

108.0

8



11

Property & Facility Management 76.1

76.4

—



2



224.1

213.2

5



9

Project & Development Services 40.4

34.8

16



19



110.5

101.9

8



13

Advisory, Consulting and Other 44.2

40.1

10



13



122.7

119.4

3



7

Segment operating income $ 30.8

$ 21.8

41 %

41 %

$ 58.1

$ 44.3

31 %

35 % Equity earnings $ 0.7

$ 1.0

(30) %

(24) %

$ 1.4

$ 2.0

(30) %

(28) % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 37.7

$ 28.3

33 %

33 %

$ 78.6

$ 63.3

24 %

Asia Pacific Third-Quarter 2019 Performance Highlights:

Asia Pacific's solid growth in revenue and fee revenue continued and was highlighted by Capital Markets, driven by large deals in Greater China and growth in Japan, and Project & Development Services, primarily due to Corporate Solutions project wins across several geographical markets. The decline in Leasing followed an outstanding third-quarter 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA margin, calculated on a fee-revenue basis, was 14.2% in USD for the quarter (14.0% in local currency), compared with 11.2% in 2018. The increase in profit and 300 basis point margin expansion primarily reflected the growth in Capital Markets revenue and improved margin contribution from continued cost discipline.