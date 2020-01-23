JLL's commitment to diversity and inclusion recognized by the Human Rights Campaign and Forbes

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating its commitment to a diverse and inclusive workplace culture, JLL (NYSE: JLL) has again earned accolades from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and Forbes.

For the sixth consecutive year, JLL earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. JLL was also recently named to the ninth spot on Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity for 2020. The ranking examines C-suite and board diversity as well as employer diversity policies.

"Employees thrive when they can bring their true selves to work every day," said Mary Bilbrey, JLL's Chief Human Resources Officer. "At JLL, we work tirelessly to create a diverse and inclusive culture as we recruit, connect, develop and grow our people. We are proud to receive these two prestigious accolades in recognition of our efforts."

The results of this year's CEI showcase how 1059 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S. but also helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. JLL's efforts in satisfying all the CEI's criteria earned a 100% ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

The America's Best Employers for Diversity for 2020 is presented to 500 companies by Forbes and Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The study was an anonymous online survey taken by more than 60,000 employees working for firms or institutions that employ at least 1,000 people. Age, gender equality, ethnicity, physical ability, LBGTQ and general diversity were considered, along with an index of objective and publicly available diversity KPIs.

"We work hard to foster an inclusive and diverse culture, and are honored to be recognized for our efforts," said Lucy Coelho, JLL's Diversity and Inclusion Leader for the Americas. "Every day we are focused on sourcing diverse talent, identifying and developing diverse future leaders and holding leaders accountable for progress."

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice . JLL has received the following U.S. and global awards in the last year:

Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies

FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies

Working Mother 100 Best Companies

BLACK ENTERPRISE Best Companies for Diversity

Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America

Forbes America's Most JUST Companies

Most JUST Companies Newsweek America's Most Responsible Companies

Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

