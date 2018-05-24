JLM Energy launches the Student Engaged Learning program with Community Colleges

"In addition to saving money for schools, the student engaged learning program serves as an excellent hands-on educational platform where curriculum can be created," said Jon Caffery of College of the Desert.

The program grew from a partnership with College of the Desert in Palm Desert, Calif. where JLM engineered Foldrz, the first of its kind mobile solar-hybrid solution. College of the Desert is part of the Inland Empire/Desert Regional Consortium, including 12 community colleges and other workforce partners in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The Empire/Desert Regional Consortium recently recognized JLM Energy with its Excellence in Partnership and Strong Workforce Champion award. JLM was nominated by Caffery, who cited JLM's contribution of material support, professional development, and industry expertise.

The Inland Empire/Desert Regional Consortium serves as a regional framework to communicate, coordinate, collaborate, promote and plan career and technical education and workforce and economic development in the desert region of Southern California.

Vice President of Sales Nate Newsom said, "Community colleges and universities present a sweet spot for our area of expertise. Many young people want to pursue a degree in green technology and we are excited to provide hands-on experience and expertise through our hardware, software and industry knowledge."

To see if your school qualifies to participate in the student engaged learning program, contact Nate Newsom at Nate.newsome@jlmei.com.

About JLM Energy

JLM Energy is an energy technology company. JLM has created a fully-integrated software platform and energy technology bundle that optimizes energy use and maximizes savings for customers. The bundle includes solar, energy storage, monitoring devices, algorithms and load controllers that are all unified via a single software platform. Learn more: www.jlmei.com @JLMEnergy on Twitter. Call for a free quote 800-475-3960.

Contact:

Ellen Howe, VP Corporate Development & Marketing, JLM Energy

Cell: 703-835-5550 ellen.howe@jlmei.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jlm-energy-launches-the-student-engaged-learning-program-with-community-colleges-300654513.html

SOURCE JLM Energy

Related Links

http://www.jlmei.com

