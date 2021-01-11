JLo Beauty & Flowcode Make 2021 the Year of Direct to Consumer Retail in the Shopping Capital of the World

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowcode, the offline to online company building direct connections for brands and consumers, is partnering with Jennifer Lopez and her new brand JLo Beauty to kick off the direct to consumer retail revolution in 2021. Flowcode, the next generation QR code technology, will directly connect the megastar's new skincare line to consumers and JLo's 100M+ global fans.

The experience, which kicked off during Jennifer's performance during Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve special, features JLo branded and ultra-fast scanning Flowcodes, wrapped on the MTA S Shuttle subway in the heart of NYC. The activation gives consumers instant and direct shopping access to her new skincare line using Flowcode.

"Jennifer Lopez is a global influencer and globally trusted brand on the cutting edge of the direct to consumer revolution. She is democratizing access of her beauty line to her global fan base, using Flowcode in the shopping capital of the world," said Tim Armstrong, Founder and CEO, Flowcode. "Flowcode is partnering with JLo Beauty and Jennifer Lopez, to directly connect JLo Beauty to her 100M+ fans and the hundreds of millions of consumers who love next generation beauty products and content."

The Flowcode scans to a JLo Beauty Flowpage , giving consumers the ability to directly shop an array of products from her skincare line, see exclusive content, share their contact info, and follow her social accounts, all in one seamless mobile-first landing page experience. Armstrong continued, "Direct to consumer has blasted to the front of the business model category. Our partners, and people like Jennifer Lopez, are looking to own their audience and foster a direct relationship with their customers and fans. We want to enable that direct relationship for all businesses, no matter where you are, offline or online."

Commuters through NYC's two biggest epicenters, Grand Central Station and Times Square, can experience the activation and shop JLo Beauty directly from the S Shuttle subway train through February 28, 2021. OUTFRONT STUDIOS, OUTFRONT Media's award winning in-house creative agency, co-designed with Flowcode's creative team, the interior and exterior of the shuttle wrap. JLo Beauty launched on JLoBeauty.com on January 1, 2021 and will launch at Sephora, Sephora.com and Amazon on January 14, 2021.

