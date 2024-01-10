JLo BEAUTY LAUNCHES LIMITED-EDITION GLOW + GET IT NUTRIENT-RICH HYDRATING MIST

News provided by

JLo Beauty

10 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JLo Beauty, a high-performance line of skincare rooted in seriously sexy science and founded by world-renowned entertainer Jennifer Lopez, announces the launch today of the JLo Beauty Limited-Edition GLOW + GET IT Nutrient-Rich Hydrating Mist.

Continue Reading
Jennifer Lopez (Courtesy of JLo Beauty)
Jennifer Lopez (Courtesy of JLo Beauty)
JLo Beauty Limited-Edition GLOW + GET IT Nutrient-Rich Hydrating Mist (Courtesy of JLo Beauty)
JLo Beauty Limited-Edition GLOW + GET IT Nutrient-Rich Hydrating Mist (Courtesy of JLo Beauty)

The JLo Beauty Limited-Edition GLOW + GET IT Nutrient-Rich Hydrating Mist is an ultra-fine, supercharged hydrating mist that preps and brightens skin while reenergizing for a fresh, healthy, and dewy look. This alcohol-free formula can be used alone, under or over makeup, and is suitable for all skin types when used as directed. Key ingredients include Niacinamide which gives skin a brighter, more even look and pro-vitamin B5 absorbs moisture to help hydrate. GLOW + GET IT is a "one & done" hydration that hustles all day long for all that seek to attain Jennifer Lopez's signature dewy glow.

Lisa Sequino, Co-Founder and CEO of JLo Beauty said, "Hydration is key to getting that glowing, dewy look that Jennifer is famous for, so we came up with the JLo Beauty Limited Edition GLOW + GET IT Nutrient-Rich Hydrating Mist which is both packed with nutrients but is also very make-up friendly. While it will make you look instantly dewy, it also will improve the skin barrier overtime."

JLo Beauty Limited Edition GLOW + GET IT Nutrient-Rich Hydrating Mist (50 mL) will be available until supplies last exclusively on JLoBeauty.com as of January 10th, 2024, solely "as part of the brand's That JLo Deluxe Kit. Get the entire 5-piece kit plus the mist and JLo Beauty's highly coveted face masks for US $69.95 ($160 value).

PRESS CONTACT
Patrick McGregor
[email protected]
917.568.8217

SOURCE JLo Beauty

Also from this source

JLO BEAUTY LAUNCHES BESO BALM ULTRA-HYDRATING LIP MASK TO GIVE LIPS A SMOOTHER, PLUMPER LOOK

JLO BEAUTY LAUNCHES BESO BALM ULTRA-HYDRATING LIP MASK TO GIVE LIPS A SMOOTHER, PLUMPER LOOK

JLo Beauty, a high-performance line of skincare rooted in seriously sexy science and founded by world-renowned entertainer Jennifer Lopez, announces...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.