JLo BEAUTY LAUNCHES LIMITED-EDITION GLOW + GET IT NUTRIENT-RICH HYDRATING MIST

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JLo Beauty, a high-performance line of skincare rooted in seriously sexy science and founded by world-renowned entertainer Jennifer Lopez, announces the launch today of the JLo Beauty Limited-Edition GLOW + GET IT Nutrient-Rich Hydrating Mist.

The JLo Beauty Limited-Edition GLOW + GET IT Nutrient-Rich Hydrating Mist is an ultra-fine, supercharged hydrating mist that preps and brightens skin while reenergizing for a fresh, healthy, and dewy look. This alcohol-free formula can be used alone, under or over makeup, and is suitable for all skin types when used as directed. Key ingredients include Niacinamide which gives skin a brighter, more even look and pro-vitamin B5 absorbs moisture to help hydrate. GLOW + GET IT is a "one & done" hydration that hustles all day long for all that seek to attain Jennifer Lopez's signature dewy glow.

Lisa Sequino, Co-Founder and CEO of JLo Beauty said, "Hydration is key to getting that glowing, dewy look that Jennifer is famous for, so we came up with the JLo Beauty Limited Edition GLOW + GET IT Nutrient-Rich Hydrating Mist which is both packed with nutrients but is also very make-up friendly. While it will make you look instantly dewy, it also will improve the skin barrier overtime."

JLo Beauty Limited Edition GLOW + GET IT Nutrient-Rich Hydrating Mist (50 mL) will be available until supplies last exclusively on JLoBeauty.com as of January 10th, 2024, solely "as part of the brand's That JLo Deluxe Kit. Get the entire 5-piece kit plus the mist and JLo Beauty's highly coveted face masks for US $69.95 ($160 value).

