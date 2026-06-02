JLO Beauty® Unveils That JLO Fusion™, Combining Retinal + Vitamin C in One Advanced Renewal Treatment

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JLO Beauty® has announced the launch of That JLO Fusion™, a retinal + vitamin C power serum. The innovative multi-pathway treatment is designed to visibly renew skin texture, enhance radiance, and improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles through an advanced fusion of next-generation retinoids and potent Vitamin C.

Long considered one of skincare's most challenging ingredient pairings, retinal and Vitamin C are notoriously difficult to formulate together due to stability and compatibility concerns. That JLO Fusion™ combines these powerhouse actives into one advanced overnight treatment engineered to deliver visible renewal, refined texture, improved firmness, and radiant glow.

"With That JLO Fusion, I wanted to create something unlike anything else on the market," said Jennifer Lopez, Founder of JLO Beauty®. "Vitamin C and retinal typically don't go together, but we were able to create a truly remarkable formula that works in harmony to visibly brighten uneven skin tone, reduce the appearance of fine lines, and restore firmness, so your skin looks and feels genuinely renewed and radiant."

Inspired by Jennifer Lopez's signature luminosity and commitment to results-driven skincare, the formula features a Dual Retinoid Renewal Complex™ with encapsulated retinal and bakuchiol, paired with potent Vitamin C for next-generation skin renewal. Glycolic acid and niacinamide help enhance clarity, smoothness, and radiance, while JLO Beauty's exclusive TerralumeComplex™ and a patented hydration system help replenish moisture and support the skin barrier for softer, smoother, more supple-looking skin.

Suitable for all skin types, That JLO Fusion™ helps improve the appearance of uneven skin tone, pores, dullness, and loss of firmness while supporting the skin's natural collagen levels for a brighter, more youthful-looking complexion.

JLO Fusion is available on www.jlobeauty.com for $79 (50mL/90-day supply) and in the AM + PM Radiance Kit for $99.95.

About JLO Beauty®

JLO Beauty® is a high-performance skincare brand founded by Jennifer Lopez. Powered by the proprietary Terralume Complex™ and advanced skincare ingredients, JLO Beauty delivers visible hydration, radiance, firmness, and renewal through luxurious, award-winning formulas designed for everyday use. Rooted in the belief that consistency creates confidence, every product is created to fit effortlessly into your daily routine while helping skin look healthier, brighter, and more radiant over time. For more information, visit JLoBeauty.com or follow on Instagram and TikTok.

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SOURCE JLO Beauty®