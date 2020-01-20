JLOFTS Greenwich CT Apartments Shares Tips for Finding the Perfect New Apartment for the New Year

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JLOFTS— Greenwich apartments that offer stunning bark-friendly apartments in addition to open, chic office space discusses how to find the perfect new apartment for the new year. Finding a new apartment can be a stressful task, especially when there's so much to consider! To ensure your new place has every feature you desire from the floorplan to the amenities, we recommend creating a checklist of exactly what you are looking for. Read on for more suggestions.

Are Location and Walkability Key?

A prime location, nearby to businesses, shopping, and local landmarks is a major bonus for anyone looking for a new apartment, but high walkability is becoming a must! Your area's walk score determines how pedestrian-friendly your neighborhood is, scoring whether a car is needed for all errands or if most can be accomplished on foot. When heading downtown to Greenwich Ave, or to the MetroNorth Train Station, residents at JLOFTS will delight in a high walk score of 73 and a location with proximity to major area highways and train stations!

Amenities Abound?

One of the best things about living in an apartment is the potential for incredible amenities, but it can be easy to get sidetracked. Make a list of the in-unit and community amenities that matter most to you. Do you need a place with an in-unit washer and dryer? Is private outdoor space a make it or break it feature? Be sure you're getting the apartment you've been dreaming of by bringing your checklist along to each tour! JLOFTS residents have access to an array of amenities, from the Clubroom complete with oversized lounge seating and pool table to our fully landscaped rooftop deck, the J-Roof, complete with its own putting green! And, each JLOFTS unit contains a washer and dryer, with select units featuring private outdoor space!

One Size Doesn't Fit All.

Everyone has their own unique set of needs and preferences when it comes to choosing an apartment, so buildings with one-size-fits-all floorplans are more likely to be one-size-fits-some-kind-of. Be sure to seek out apartment buildings with different floorplan offerings, so that you can ensure you're getting the space you need and the layout that brings you joy. At JLOFTS residents have a wealth of floorplans to choose from, ranging from Studio and One-Bedroom units all the way to spacious Penthouses with their own private rooftop gardens and elevators.

How About Parking?

In all of the excitement of looking at a new place, parking is something that can be easy to overlook. When touring a new apartment, be sure to ask about the parking available to residents and any guests that may visit. Check to see if there is a parking fee, a designated number of spots per resident and if there is storage for other transportation options, such as a bicycle. At JLOFTS, residents can choose between the large surface lot or for an additional fee, a parking garage with assigned spaces and attached underground parking available. Additionally, there is a bike rack for residents to use when the weather warms up and you're ready to explore!

Bark-Friendly Living?

Finding a pet-friendly apartment is like finding a needle in a haystack, especially when you're looking for location, amenities, and pet-friendliness. Your pet is part of your family, so you don't want to go somewhere new without them! Look no further than JLOFTS Greenwich! JLOFTS offers residents a bark-friendly home, and access to a Self Service Dog Spa, so that you and your furry best friend can make the most of your adventures, without worrying about tracking a mess into your apartment.

About JLOFTS

With an outstanding walking score of 75, JLOFTS Greenwich is close to all. Recently named on Money Magazine's list of 'Best Places to Live,' Greenwich has high-end shops and boutiques and quality dining options within walking distance. JLOFTS Greenwich apartments offer young professionals and families a low-key alternative to a congested urban lifestyle.

SOURCE JLOFTS

Related Links

https://jloftsgreenwich.com/

