GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JLOFTS— Greenwich, CT apartments offer spectacular contemporary apartments in addition to spacious, sophisticated office space—and boast an open modern design, European-style kitchens, and high ceilings in addition to an array of impressive amenities that set it apart from other residences. JLOFTS shares four ways to enjoy the holiday season with guests (or family and friends).

Host a holiday movie night. When the snow outside shows no signs of letting up, there's no better time to get cozy in front of a roaring fire. Warm up with a holiday movie and a mug of hot cocoa in the JLOFTS Clubroom with family and friends.

Have a bake-off. Invite your neighbors, family, and friends over for a bake-off to create new holiday memories. Your JLOFTS apartment is fitted with modern, European-style Chef Kitchens by Nobilla—making it the perfect place to bake, decorate, and have fun!

Throw a party. Why not host a festive holiday gathering for your people in your gorgeous apartment? If you have something more grandiose in mind, book JLOFTS Greenwich's modern, private dining room. This beautifully lit room with complementing artwork on the walls and gleaming hardwood floors provides the perfect backdrop for your entertaining needs.

Attend a local holiday event. Get into the holiday spirit by attending a local performance. Fortunately, there is no need to stray too far from home—the Connecticut Ballet is performing The Nutcracker this month at The Palace Theater in Stamford—just minutes away from your JLOFTS apartment. For a more family-friendly activity, the Greenwich Reindeer Festival is running until Christmas Eve. Reindeer are fed throughout the day through December 22nd before they return to the North Pole to prepare for their big trip Christmas Eve. Don't forget to get a photo with Santa! Finally, ring in the New Year with Greenwich's favorite host at Tony's at the J House! With a delicious prix fixe menu, a photobooth, live entertainment and more, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Pamper yourself with a spa treatment. While the holidays are a truly wonderful time of the year, they can also prove stressful at times. Sore, tired muscles call for a spa treatment at the J House Hotel Spa, and JLOFTS residents enjoy a 10 percent discount! JLOFTS residents will not even have to head into the winter cold as the J-House's Spa Technicians will come right to your JLOFTS home.

About JLOFTS

With an outstanding walking score of 75, JLOFTS Greenwich CT Apartments are close to all. Recently named on Money Magazine's list of 'Best Places to Live,' Greenwich has high-end shops and boutiques and quality dining options within walking distance. JLOFTS Greenwich apartments offer young professionals and families a low-key alternative to a congested urban lifestyle.

