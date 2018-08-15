JM Bullion Offers the All-New Isle of Man Silver Coins

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading authorized bullion dealer in North America, JM Bullion strives to provide customers with exceptional variety in gold and silver bullion products. JM Bullion is proud to offer numismatists the opportunity to purchase two exciting new coins issued on behalf of the Isle of Man. The new 2018 Silver Angel and 2018 Silver Noble are currently available for purchase from JM Bullion.

The 2018 Silver Angel



On the reverse side of the brand-new 2018 1 oz Isle of Man Silver Angel Coin is a design inspired by England's first mass-produced gold coin. The reverse includes the image of St. Michael, also known as the Archangel Michael, wearing a chest plate and wielding a shield as he strikes down a lion. This design was inspired by the Gold Angel coins introduced in 1465 by King Edward IV.

The 2018 Silver Noble



The reverse face of the all-new 2018 1 oz Isle of Man Silver Noble Coin reaches further back into the history of the British Isles to deliver a twist on the Gold Noble. The Gold Noble was available from 1344 until 1464 when King Edward IV introduced the Gold Angel. Gold Nobles depicted the sovereign monarch on the obverse, often in a boat. The new Isle of Man Silver Noble depicts a Viking longship on its reverse in a nod to the centuries of Norse control over the Isle of Man.

Common Details



These brand-new Isle of Man Silver Coins both feature .999 pure silver content and have a limited individual mintage of only 15,000 coins. The obverse side of each coin features a right-profile bust of Queen Elizabeth II created by Jody Clark, the man responsible for the fifth-generation effigy of Her Majesty currently in use on Royal Mint of England coinage. Both coins are proof specimens with frosted design elements and mirrored backgrounds.

Watch for the 2-Coin Set!



JM Bullion is happy to offer a 2-coin set alongside the individual coins as well. For both the 2018 Silver Angel and 2018 Silver Noble coins, you'll find a 2-coin set available. Included in these sets are the standard proof coins, as well as a reverse proof coin with mirrored design elements and frosted background fields.

You can find these coins available for individual purchase right now from JM Bullion, as well as the beautiful 2-coin sets which boast extremely low mintage figures of just 500 per design.

