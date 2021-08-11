JM Correa and Step One Automotive Group to Partner With Operation Motorsport

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FIA Formula 3 driver JM Correa and racing sponsor Step One Automotive Group entered into an agreement today to partner with Operation Motorsport, a veteran-led non-profit whose mission is to engage ill and injured service members and veterans through participation in motorsports activities.

Step One Automotive Group

A U.S. 501(c)(3) organization, Operation Motorsport's goal is to excite, engage and empower these Forever Warriors who have served us by providing them with educational and industry opportunities that aid in their retraining, recovery, and rehabilitation.

Those opportunities can take the form of motorsports immersion, fan experiences, emotorsports and more based on the wants and needs of the beneficiaries.

"As an American F3 driver in my own recovery process, I am both keenly aware of the struggle many service members and veterans face and have firsthand experience with the challenges of recovery and retraining," said Correa. "I am honored to have the opportunity to help these Forever Warriors by supporting Operation Motorsport's initiatives and outreach."

JM Correa and Step One Automotive Group support a variety of engagement opportunities for the military including;

Enrichment and educational opportunities for military members and their families. Community support for local military initiatives and entertainment events. Employment initiatives for service members, veterans, and dependents.

Contact:

Step One Automotive Group

Maureen Bierman

[email protected]

(850) 461-2524

About JM Correa

JM Correa is an American driver from Miami, Florida, currently based in Barcelona, Spain, and participating in the FIA Formula 3 2021 season with the French ART squad.

Find out more at https://www.jmcorrea.com/.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JMCorreaRacing

Instagram: @juanmanuelcorrea

#americanracer

#fiaf3

About Step One Automotive Group

Step One Automotive Group is an American company based in Florida that was built on a singular dedication to empowering lives through smarter and easier ways of accessing mobility.

Step One Automotive Group owns 18 dealerships in Florida and Georgia, representing 16 brands including Chrysler, Dodge Jeep, Ram Fiat, Volkswagen, Subaru, Kia, Hyundai, Genesis, Ford, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Alfa Romeo and Maserati. Please visit https://www.steponeautomotive.com/.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steponeauto/

Instagram @steponeautomotivegroup

#foreverwarriors

#westeptogether

About Operation Motorsport

Operation Motorsport is a Veteran Led and Operated, 501(c)(3) Not for Profit, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Brighton, Ontario, and serving American and Canadian service members and veterans and was founded on the basis of three simple words: Excite, Engage and Empower. The premise is to engage ill and injured service members and veterans affected by military service through motorsports activities to aid in their recovery and rehabilitation.

For more information @OpsMotorsport and to donate, visit http://operationmotorsport.org/.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OpsMotorsport

Twitter: @opsmotorsport

Instagram: @opsmotorsport

#OneAtATime

#Veteran

Related Images

jm-correa.jpg

JM Correa

SOURCE Step One Automotive Group