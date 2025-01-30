JM EAGLE DONATES $1.5 MILLION TO SUPPORT LOS ANGELES WILDFIRE RELIEF EFFORTS

$500,000 Donations to be made to each of the following organizations: the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the California Fire Foundation and the Los Angeles Police Foundation

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JM Eagle, the leading plastic pipe manufacturer in the world, has donated $1.5 million to support wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles. Specifically, the donations will go toward the following:

Funds will be used to equip Los Angeles fire fighters and first responders with the necessary gear and equipment to ensure their safety and preparation for the current wildfire response and potential future disasters. Already, these funds are being used to purchase a bulldozer needed to battle fires and sandbag-making machinery to guard against flooding and mudslides in burn areas.

fire fighters and first responders with the necessary gear and equipment to ensure their safety and preparation for the current wildfire response and potential future disasters. Already, these funds are being used to purchase a bulldozer needed to battle fires and sandbag-making machinery to guard against flooding and mudslides in burn areas. Donations will also go toward rebuilding the homes of 12 first responders who lost their own homes in the wildfires.

"Los Angeles is our home and we have been moved by the incredible heroics of the LA Fire department and LA Police departments. As we all experience this new reality of a fire ravaged city, we will help equip our local first responders to prevent future disasters and rebuild our city of angels," said Walter Wang, Chairman & CEO of JM Eagle.

"We deeply appreciate JM Eagle's generous donation to our Foundation as the need for our California Firefighters Benevolent Fund grows," said Brian K. Rice, Chair of the California Fire Foundation. "Our dedicated firefighters were out protecting their communities while some of their own homes were destroyed in the devastating Los Angeles fires, this support makes a profound difference as they take the first steps towards recovery and rebuilding."

"On behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to JM Eagle and Walter and Shirley Wang for their extraordinary generosity in donating $500,000 to the Los Angeles Police Foundation. This substantial contribution reflects their commitment to the safety and well-being of our community and is a morale boost for our officers who work tirelessly to protect the city we all love," said LAPD Chief, Jim McDonnell.

"I am grateful for this support which allows us to be responsive to the needs of our LAFD members on the front lines. Thank you to Walter Wang for sharing our vision and passion for serving those who serve us." -Liz Lin, LAFD Foundation President

Based in Los Angeles, JM Eagle has 17 manufacturing plants and 2 distribution centers across the USA. Walter Wang, Founder, Chairman, and CEO has strived to ensure the company contributes a hands-on approach to their hometown community. As the fire storm raged across the city, JM Eagle turned their LA headquarters into an evacuation center for affected employees and their families and stocked it with essential supplies for those impacted by the disaster. JM Eagle has 388 employees based in California, many of whom have been evacuated and affected by this unprecedented disaster.

The company stated: "Our thoughts and prayers are with all our fellow Angelenos, and JM Eagle will be there for our hometown as we all embark on a journey of rebuilding this extraordinary city, we all call home."

The JM Eagle story is one of innovation, sustainability, and unwavering commitment to enriching lives; while harmonizing with the planet we all call home.

In a world where infrastructure and clean water is both a necessity and a luxury, JM Eagle's philanthropic journey is guided by the conviction that everyone deserves access to an efficient infrastructure and the most precious resource, water.

