JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro Wins 2024 LPGA Tournament of the Year

Dedicated to Growing Women's Golf, JM Eagle and Plastpro CEOs Walter and Shirley Wang More than Doubled the Tournament Purse in Two Years From $1.5 to $3.75 Million

Los Angeles' Premier LPGA Tour Event, the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro to Take Place at El Caballero Country Club, April 14-20, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, Los Angeles' signature LPGA Tour event, was announced as the '2024 LPGA Tournament of the Year' at the LPGA Tour's season-ending Gold Driver Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements and contributions across a variety of categories on the LPGA Tour.

Celebrating its third year in 2025, the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro has for two years taken place at the historic Wilshire Country Club. Walter and Shirley Wang, CEOs of JM Eagle and Plastpro, doubled the previous purse from $1.5 to $3 million in its first year, making the tournament the first LPGA Tour event outside of the major championships and the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship to feature a $3 million purse. A year later, 11 regular season LPGA Tour events boasted tournament purses of $3 million or higher. The JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro has undeniably played a pivotal role in inspiring other LPGA events to raise the prominence of women's golf.

"We are incredibly happy and honored to be a part of this community, to promote a more equitable landscape for female golfers, and to make the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro a premier event for LPGA players, officials, fans, and media members," said Walter and Shirley Wang. "We thank the LPGA Tour for this tremendous award as LPGA Tournament of the Year and will continue to present these world-class players opportunities to achieve their dreams."

The JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro joins only two other non-major championships that have earned this prestigious title as LPGA Tournament of the Year in recent years.

"The JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro has set a new standard for growth on the LPGA Tour," LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said. "Walter and Shirley Wang's dedication to significantly raising the tournament purse, delivering a world-class event and providing unparalleled amenities for players has inspired similar advancements across the tour. Their vision and commitment ensure this tournament will remain a favorite stop for athletes and fans for years to come."

In addition to increasing the tournament purse ($3.75 million purse in 2024), the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro has further elevated the player experience by hosting a VIP Pro-Am Party that has included a combined $150,000 in giveaways to the LPGA Tour players; provided complimentary accommodations for players at the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt, a luxury hotel located in the heart of Los Angeles on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; and select players were also provided Porsche courtesy cars for the week.

"Working alongside Walter and Shirley Wang in elevating the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro to become one of the preeminent events on the LPGA Tour has been rewarding for our entire team at Outlyr," said Tim Erensen, managing partner at Outlyr, tournament owner and operator for the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro. "We are humbled by this tremendous honor in being recognized as LPGA Tournament of the year. We welcome the greater LA community to join us in continuing to elevate this great championship, while shining a spotlight on Los Angeles and the game's best players."

Major Champion Hannah Green successfully defended her title in 2024 at Wilshire Country Club and is the two-time defending champion at the JM Eagle LA Championship. The $3.75 million overall tournament purse in 2024 is one of the largest purses on the LPGA Tour.

"The JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro is one of our favorite events on the LPGA Tour, and we are so thankful to Walter and Shirley Wang for their passion and dedication in elevating this great championship into a can't miss event for both players and fans," said Hannah Green, 2023 and 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro winner. "I look forward to teeing it up in Los Angeles in April and going after a three-peat."

In 2025, the JM Eagle LA Championship will move to El Caballero Country Club in suburban Los Angeles while Wilshire Country Club undergoes a multi-million-dollar course renovation and comprehensive upgrade project that began this fall. The host of the 75th U.S. Girls' Junior Championship earlier this summer, El Caballero is also a three-time LPGA Tour host (2002-2004), won by Hall-of-Famers Seri Pak and Annika Sorenstam. Tickets and volunteer opportunities for the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship will be announced in January.

