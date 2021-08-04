JMA Ventures Rises to the Challenge With New Acquisitions

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JMA Ventures, LLC announced the recent closing of two opportunistic investments, further strengthening its efforts to build its equity and credit-based investment strategies in the hospitality and leisure space as well as expand its geographic targets.

In June, JMA Ventures along with Southern California-based LLJ Ventures closed on the purchase of a luxury resort and large yacht marina on the island of St. Lucia in the Southern Caribbean. The transaction involved a complicated tri-party structured agreement with the project lender and borrower and resulted in affiliates of JMA taking full control of the resort and marina operations as it embarks on a comprehensive reinvestment and rebranding of the resort. "We are extremely excited about the opportunity to acquire and transform the Marigot Bay Resort and Marina to make it one of the premier hotel resorts and luxury yacht marinas in the Caribbean," said Todd Chapman, President of JMA Ventures. "Our ability to acquire the resort through a complex structured transaction will allow us to create a significant amount of value for our investors and evidences our continued efforts at JMA to search out highly complex situations where our team of talented professionals can recognize and unlock opportunities others might overlook." The Marigot Bay Resort and Marina will see a significant amount of renovation over the course of the next five months and is expected to unveil its new offerings in advance of the 2021-2022 Caribbean high season.

In addition, JMA's growing credit strategy business announced the closing of a participation in a construction loan for an under-construction luxury hotel and residence project in Park City, Utah. JMA was able to leverage its deep experience in mountain resort markets and hospitality and its internal team of development leaders to quickly underwrite an investment in an attractive tranche of the existing construction loan. "We have seen a significant jump in interest from buyers and visitors across mountain resort markets we are involved in based on the changing needs of families coming out of the pandemic. Well-located and positioned hotel and residential projects in these markets have experienced incredible demand, which has not showed any sign of slowing, and we believe Park City is one of the premier growth markets in the country for those searching out high-quality year-round experiences," said Chapman.

Chapman also noted that these investments were both completed in new markets for JMA and reflect the firm's growing geographic reach for new projects. "Given our focused analytical approach and ability to leverage proprietary data-oriented underwriting and execution tools, we feel more comfortable today in our ability to effectively invest in and manage complex projects that are more geographically distant from our West Coast roots, which is why we are now increasingly active in the Mountain West and Southeast."

JMA is a full-service investment and development firm focusing on real estate and leisure-lifestyle assets. JMA works on every project scope from concept and entitlement through completion and operation. Founded in 1986 and based in San Francisco, JMA has focused on delivering superior risk-adjusted returns to its investors while providing quality products and improving the communities and environments in which the firm conducts its business. The company's portfolio includes landmark properties that span hospitality, resort, destination, residential, retail, office and commercial developments. To learn more about JMA Ventures, please visit http://jmaventuresllc.com.

