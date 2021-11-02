JMA Wireless and Kyocera Partner to Accelerate 5G Deployment Across Japan

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JMA Wireless (JMA) and Kyocera Corporation (Kyocera) today announced an agreement to jointly develop a 5G millimeter-wave backhaul system. Leveraging Kyocera's wireless base station technology and JMA's XRAN—the only 100% software-based open-RAN (O-RAN) solution on the market—this first-of-its-kind system will accelerate 5G network deployment across Japan. Kyocera and JMA's solution will provide a unique alternative to traditional RAN vendors that will be free from third-party dependencies and match carrier-grade performance.

The software-based system enables Mobile Operators to integrate 5G technology into older sites that would have been cost prohibitive to upgrade with 5G hardware. It will connect donor stations and relay node stations for quick and cost-effective 5G coverage expansion across Japan, including in areas that are difficult to connect. Notably, with JMA's XRAN, the system will use an O-RAN interface, making it possible to connect to various 5G networks.

Through Kyocera's hardware and expertise, the solution will help Operators save space, simplify installation, and reduce the power consumption required for the system. Using JMA's revolutionary software solution, the system provides the agility and ease to upgrade its networks to 5G and beyond. The system is expected to be live within 2022.

"We are pleased to announce that Kyocera has reached an agreement with JMA to jointly develop a new telecommunications infrastructure system business," said Norihiko Ina, Director and Managing Executive Officer, Solution Segment at Kyocera Corporation. "Kyocera intends to contribute to the development of 5G infrastructure systems providing our revolutionary 5G millimeter-wave backhaul system to Japanese Operators and various other carriers."

"JMA is looking forward to working with Kyocera to bring this revolutionary O-RAN-based 5G millimeter-wave backhaul system to Japanese Operators as well as other carriers in the future," said Remo Ricci, Managing Director and Head of International Sales at JMA. "We are thrilled by the potential this precedent-setting solution will unlock for carriers."

About JMA

A disruptive force in the wireless industry, JMA is restoring U.S. leadership in wireless technology at a critical time in the transition to 5G. Based in Syracuse, New York, JMA makes the world's most advanced software-based 5G platform, which it designs, codes, and manufactures in the United States. JMA's cutting-edge technology—most notably a revolutionary software solution called XRAN—is ushering in a new era of innovation and connectivity for businesses, workers, and ultimately consumers. For more information, visit jmawireless.com.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971, https://global.kyocera.com/), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as "advanced ceramics"). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2021, the company's consolidated sales revenue totaled 1.5 trillion yen (approx. US$13.8 billion). Kyocera is ranked #603 on Forbes magazine's 2021 "Global 2000" list of the world's largest publicly traded companies, and has appeared on The Wall Street Journal's list of "The World's 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies."

