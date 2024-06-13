JMAN Group Announces Recent Appointment To The Board

Jamie Denison-Pender will join as Non-Executive Director, bringing years of experience as a PE-backed CEO

LONDON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JMAN Group, a leading commercial data partner for private equity funds and their portfolio companies, has announced the appointment of Jamie Denison-Pender to the Board of Directors to help shape and drive JMAN's value creation plan (VCP).

Following a minority investment from Baird Capital, Jamie became a Non-Executive Director at JMAN Group. At JMAN, he supports the founders and management team to execute on the VCP, enhance the value proposition, access new markets and scale their critical infrastructure.

JMAN Announces Recent Appointments to the Board

Jamie founded Prescient Healthcare Group in 2007 and was CEO until the end of 2022. Under his leadership Prescient grew to become a leading biopharma product and portfolio strategy firm with ~450 employees in offices across the US, Europe and Asia. He successfully led the business through an MBO, two PE events and a tuck in acquisition. By the time he stood down as CEO, Prescient had partnered with nearly 70 biopharma organizations, more than 250 assets and brands and functional leaders across a variety of fields including: CI, medical affairs, clinical development, early commercial, global marketing and market research. The business grew every year and delivered more than 20 quarters of consecutive growth under PE ownership. Baird Capital held Prescient for three and a half years before selling to Bridgepoint Development Capital in early 2021 delivering exceptional shareholder returns.

"We are delighted to welcome Jamie to our Board," said Anush Newman, CEO. "With Jamie on the Board, we are strengthened by his expertise and experience as a CEO of a PE-backed business with a global footprint. He will bring diverse perspectives that will help us shape and scale JMAN, so we deliver on our ambition to be the trusted and embedded commercial data partner for our clients."

Biographies and contact information for the JMAN's leadership team can be found at https://jmangroup.com/about/#jman-leadership.

About JMAN

JMAN is the commercial data partner that specializes in maximizing value creation activities for private equity funds and their portfolio companies. We partner with our clients to address the growing need for investment decisions and value creation initiatives to be backed by reliable, real-time data. When companies partner with JMAN, we combine our data science and data engineering expertise with our deep commercial understanding to deliver tangible, high-value outcomes at pace.

Founded in 2010, JMAN has a global footprint with offices in New York, London and Chennai. Our team of nearly 300 experts partner with more than 80 private equity funds and over 150 portfolio companies. Nearly 85% of our business is from recurring partnerships with our clients.

JMAN has been a portfolio company of Baird Capital since 2023. For more information, please visit www.JMANGroup.com

