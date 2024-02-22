JMA's Sustainable Solution Powers Allegiant Stadium's Premier Fan Connectivity

Only JMA's Distributed Antenna System is designed to stay ahead of the rapidly increasing data demand, as proven on February 11th at the world's largest sporting event.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JMA Wireless (JMA), a global leader in wireless communications and the first choice for professional sports venues, delivered unsurpassed connectivity for tens of thousands of fans on February 11th at Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium with its world-class, sustainable Distributed Antenna System (DAS).

"Las Vegas has become the capital of the world for large-scale sporting events, and to run those events effectively and provide a premium experience for our guests, we need the best wireless network in the world," Las Vegas Raiders Vice President for Technology Matt Pasco said. "Connectivity is like running water: It must be plentiful for everyone, it always needs to work, it must be seamless. JMA and their technology has performed extremely well in the building and across our campus. I'll put this building up against any in sports in terms of performance and reliability."

Since the system was deployed in 2019, data usage at the world's largest sporting event has increased more than four times. Allegiant Stadium's JMA DAS was designed to handle this and was easily upgraded in the last year to add C-Band, delivering a 10X speed increase for fans and allowing them to share their experience on social media faster than ever before with download speeds of 1.6 Gbps.

"While the data fans demand is constantly changing -- our DAS doesn't have to," said JMA CEO John Mezzalingua. "Only JMA's DAS is designed to handle these types of system improvements, eliminating the dreaded rip-and-replace approach required by others. With an average life of 12+ years, JMA's DAS is the most sustainable in the world."

High performance doesn't mean high power consumption. Using advanced RF technology that provides unmatched power efficiency, JMA's DAS delivers a 50% smaller carbon footprint for Allegiant Stadium than other solutions. Combining power efficiency with the upgradability to significantly extend system life and JMA's FUZE technology to eliminate separate power cables, JMA's solution is the most sustainable a venue can select.

For more from Matt Pasco on how Allegiant Stadium's JMA system delivers unique capabilities and an unmatched fan experience click here.

ABOUT JMA WIRELESS

As one of the fastest-growing global tech companies, JMA designs and delivers cutting-edge wireless technology solutions that modernize every facet of how people live, learn, work and play. Wireless technology now impacts nearly every aspect of daily life around the world, and we power today's leading industries through next-generation software-based private wireless networks, antennas, and connectors, and advanced indoor capabilities—all manufactured in the U.S. Our headquarters are located in Syracuse, New York, with innovative tech hubs around the world.

ABOUT ALLEGIANT STADIUM

Located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip and home to the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium is an award-winning global events destination. A state-of-the-art, multipurpose venue with a capacity of 65,000, Allegiant Stadium has hosted world-class music artists such as Garth Brooks, The Rolling Stones, Guns N' Roses, Taylor Swift, and BTS with more legendary concerts to come. The fully enclosed stadium is also home to the UNLV Rebels football team and has hosted premier sporting events such as the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final, Pac-12 Championship Game, Las Vegas Bowl, and WWE SummerSlam. The venue also hosted Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, along with the NFL Pro Bowl in both 2022 and 2023. Allegiant Stadium is committed to giving back to the community through numerous diversity, inclusion, and community outreach initiatives. In addition, Allegiant Stadium is proud to be both LEED Gold certified and powered by 100% Nevada-sourced renewable energy and is dedicated to implementing sustainable practices and programs. For more information on Allegiant Stadium, visit www.allegiantstadium.com or follow us at @allegiantstadm on X and @allegiantstadium on Instagram.

SOURCE JMA Wireless