JMC Capital Partners Acquires PRO-VISION®

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JMC Capital Partners ("JMC"), (www.jmccp.com) has acquired PRO-VISION ® Video Systems ("PRO-VISION"), a Michigan-based leader in commercial mobile video technology.

Founded in 2003, and headquartered in Grand Rapids Michigan, PRO-VISION designs, manufactures, and installs rugged rear vision and video recording systems, body-worn cameras, and video management software for commercial, law enforcement, and transit applications.

PRO-VISION has a track record of sustained growth and has been recognized by Inc. Magazine on its list of the fastest-growing private companies in America seven out of the last nine years. PRO-VISION has also been recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America.

"We are excited to join the JMC team and for the opportunity to accelerate PRO-VISION's growth," said Steve Peacock, President and CEO at PRO-VISION. "And our mission is greater than business growth alone – our solutions have a direct impact on the safety of our users and the public. We are inspired that this partnership with JMC will enable us to improve the safety of even more people around the world."

"We are impressed by the track record that PRO-VISION has achieved and look forward to partnering with their accomplished team for continued success," said Michael A. D'Amelio, Managing Partner at JMC Capital Partners.

About JMC Capital Partners

Founded in 1999, JMC is a private equity firm that executes a strategy focused around driving value through operational and strategic excellence in industrial products and technology-focused companies. JMC's partners come from operating backgrounds and have executed this strategy as owners and operators as well as investors. The team is able to streamline the acquisition process, focus on the important outcomes, and provide rapid and timely transactions. For more information, visit www.jmccp.com.

Contact

Gerry Burns

Operating Partner

JMC Capital Partners

(617) 670-2631

gburns@jmccp.com

SOURCE JMC Capital Partners

Related Links

http://www.jmccp.com

