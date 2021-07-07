JMC Capital Partners Adds GeoSport® Lighting to its Industrial Lighting Platform

BOSTON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JMC Capital Partners ("JMC"), (www.jmccp.com) has made an investment in GeoSport® Lighting Systems ("GeoSport"), a Louisiana-based provider of large area sports and stadium lighting solutions. Combined with Phoenix Lighting ("Phoenix"), JMC's Industrial Lighting Platform now designs, manufactures, installs and distributes rugged, durable lighting systems across markets that include sports venues, ports and terminals, aviation, mining, marine and US Government applications, for customers with a critical need for high performance lighting.

"We are excited to join the JMC team and for the opportunity to accelerate GeoSport's growth in the sports and stadium lighting market," said Charles Dawson, CEO of GeoSport. "Together with Phoenix and its 125-year history, we will gain additional momentum in the Large Area Lighting, Sport Lighting and Industrial Lighting Markets."

Dan Davidenko, CEO of Phoenix Lighting added: "We are thrilled to welcome GeoSport to the JMC Industrial Lighting Platform and look forward to working with them to provide our mutual customers with world-class, rugged lighting solutions across our core markets."

About JMC Capital Partners

Founded in 1999, JMC is a private equity firm that executes a strategy focused on driving value through operational and strategic excellence in industrial products and technology-focused companies. JMC's Partners come from operating backgrounds and have executed this strategy as owners and operators as well as investors. The JMC team can streamline the acquisition process, focus on the important outcomes, and provide rapid and timely transactions. For more information, visit www.jmccp.com.

