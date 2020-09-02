JMC Capital Partners Announces Pro-Vision Solutions' Acquisition of Zone Defense

BOSTON, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JMC Capital Partners ("JMC") (www.jmccp.com) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Pro-Vision Solutions ("Pro-Vision") has completed the acquisition of Zone Defense, LLC., a St. Petersburg, FL company that specializes in the development, engineering and manufacturing of advanced vision systems for the automotive and fleet industries.

Pro-Vision, headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, designs, manufactures and installs vehicle video recording systems, body-worn cameras and video management software for commercial, law enforcement and transit applications.

"The acquisition of Zone Defense will further accelerate our growth in video solutions for the commercial market and enhance and expand our robust suite of video hardware and software products specially designed for commercial vehicles," said Michael Finn, President at Pro-Vision. "It will also extend our sales reach for all of our markets, including our school bus and law enforcement segments, deeper into Canada."

"We are excited to work alongside the Pro-Vision team to supply world-class video systems into the commercial and OEM markets," said James Markus, CEO of Zone Defense and now head of commercial solutions for Pro-Vision. "Joining Pro-Vision further allows us to accelerate the development and release of new cutting-edge products for customers around the globe."

Gerry Burns, JMC Operating Partner, added: "We could not be more excited about the combined video solutions of Pro-Vision and Zone Defense. Pro-Vision is growing quickly and together the added hardware and software products will expand the offering of robust and flexible solutions designed to improve safety in the communities we serve."

About Pro-Vision

Founded in 2003, Pro-Vision is a leading video technology solutions provider trusted by thousands of organizations in 58 countries. Pro-Vision solutions include vehicle video recording systems, body-worn cameras, data management and cloud-based storage solutions. Pro-Vision transit, law enforcement and commercial partners utilize these solutions to enhance safety, increase productivity and protect critical assets. For more information, visit provisionusa.com.

About JMC Capital Partners

Founded in 1999, JMC is a private equity firm that has adhered to a consistent approach and strategy focused around driving value through operational and strategic excellence in industrial products and technology focused companies. JMC's partners come from operating backgrounds and have executed this strategy as owners and operators as well as investors. We are able to streamline the acquisition process, focus on the important outcomes, and provide rapid and timely transactions. For more information, visit http://www.jmccp.com.

