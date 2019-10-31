JMC Capital Partners Announces Source Code's Acquisition of Broadberry Data Systems

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JMC Capital Partners ("JMC") (www.jmccp.com) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Source Code, LLC ("Source Code") has completed the acquisition of Broadberry Data Systems ("Broadberry"), based in London England. Headquartered in Waltham, MA, Source Code is a leader in the design and manufacture of dedicated servers for independent software developers, advanced artificial intelligence and deep learning applications, and a leading provider of IT services.

"We are very pleased to acquire Broadberry," said Arthur Ataie, CEO of Source Code. "This acquisition provides us with a strategic beachhead in the UK and European markets where we intend to make additional acquisitions and continue our aggressive program of building our business both through acquisition and organic growth".

"We are very excited to be joining forces with SourceCode," said Colin Broadberry, President of Broadberry Data Systems. "Both companies will benefit from product, engineering, and marketing synergies, that we are already beginning to realize."

David Logan, JMC Operating Partner noted, "the addition of Broadberry supports Source Code's acquisition strategy and primes the company for accelerated growth."

About Source Code

Founded in 1992, Source Code is a leading manufacturer of custom-built server and storage devices as well as a provider of IT services. Source Code ships thousands of server systems each month from various locations. The flagship facility in Norwood, Massachusetts, is being expanded and is ISO 9001:2008 certified. Corporate headquarters are in Waltham, MA. For more information, visit https://www.sourcecode.com

About JMC Capital Partners

Founded in 1999, JMC is a private equity firm that has adhered to a consistent approach and strategy focused around driving value through operational and strategic excellence in industrial products and technology focused companies. JMC's partners come from operating backgrounds and have executed this strategy as owners and operators as well as investors. We are able to streamline the acquisition process, focus on the important outcomes, and provide rapid and timely transactions. For more information, visit http://www.jmccp.com.

