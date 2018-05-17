JMC Capital Partners Announces the Acquisition of Source Code

"We are thrilled to partner with JMC," said Arthur Ataie, CEO of Source Code. "The Source Code management team is excited about the opportunity to leverage JMC's experience to continue to expand our business and to strengthen our position in our core markets. We look forward to capitalizing on the resources this new relationship provides."

JMC plans to continue Source Code's strategy and performance through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

"We are pleased and excited to add Source Code as a JMC Platform Company," said Michael D'Amelio, Managing Partner at JMC. "Source Code's management team has done an excellent job at growing their business and we look forward to continued success."

About Source Code

Founded in 1992, Source Code is a leading manufacturer of custom built server and storage devices as well as a provider of IT services. Source Code ships thousands of server systems each month from our various locations. The flagship facility is located in Norwood, Massachusetts with over 40,000 sq. ft. and is ISO 9001:2008 certified. With corporate headquarters in Waltham, MA and additional facilities in Beverly, MA, Westfield, MA, and Buffalo, NY, Source Code can provide quick turn-around on high-quality solutions at a competitive price. For more information, visit https://www.sourcecode.com/

About JMC

Since their inception in 1999, JMC has adhered to a consistent approach and strategy focused around driving value through operational and strategic excellence in industrial product and industrial technology focused companies. JMC's Partners come from operating backgrounds and have executed this strategy as owners and operators as well as investors. We are able to streamline the acquisition process, focus on the important outcomes, and provide rapid and timely transactions. For more information, visit http://www.jmccp.com/

Contact:

Natasha Carr

(617) 670-2606

ncarr@jmccp.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jmc-capital-partners-announces-the-acquisition-of-source-code-300650125.html

SOURCE JMC Capital Partners

