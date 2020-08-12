JMG Realty, Inc. Celebrates Apartment Onsite Teams Day

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join JMG Realty, Inc. as it celebrates Apartment Onsite Teams Day and we show our appreciation to our onsite teams and the rental housing industry's onsite staff who have kept apartment communities operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LuAnne Acton Ross, executive vice president of JMG Realty said, "Although we have always known that our onsite teams are the frontline to our residents, the crisis we have experienced over the last several months has reminded us just how invaluable they are and how crucial they are to our industry."

New challenges and new protocols have become the norm and while the crisis is not yet over, our onsite teams deserve recognition for their efforts and amazing work.

Tim Brock, President of JMG Realty said, "People make the difference in our industry and our property teams have consistently done what has been required to serve all of our Residents day in and day out 24/7. You have done this to provide our Residents a safe haven to work from, to become their child's teacher and help to keep their spirits up in trying times."

Apartment Onsite Teams Day recognizes the men and women who have helped guide apartment communities throughout the country through this unprecedented and uniquely challenging event. To see how teams across the country are celebrating this special day, explore #APTeamsDay on social media and feel free to join the conversation.

About JMG Realty, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA for more than two decades, JMG Realty, Inc. has operated as a fully-disciplined real estate company, concentrating in the redevelopment, financial services, and management of multi-family real estate properties for both private and institutional owners. The firm currently manages over $5 billion in assets comprised of over 27,000 units in both existing and new development properties across the United States. Defined by Integrity, Trust and Ethics, JMG Realty continues to influence the multi-family industry by delivering on the experience of team members and a record of award-winning performance. For more information visit www.jmgrealty.com.

