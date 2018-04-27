JMG Realty Named to National Multifamily Housing Council Top 50 Apartment Managers List for 2018

ATLANTA, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based multifamily owner and management firm, JMG Realty, Inc. has been named by the National Multifamily Housing Council as one of the Top 50 Property Management firms in the country. The current portfolio of over 31,000 units under management solidified JMG's position on this year's list. Since 1990, the NMHC has released their much-anticipated results each year for the Top 50 Managers and serves as the authoritative rankings of the nation's leading apartment management firms.

JMG Community "Luma @ West Palm Beach" in West Palm Beach, Florida. JMG Community "The Seasons @ Umstead" in Raleigh, North Carolina.

During 2017, JMG continued to grow its management portfolio over the prior year. Tim Brock, President of JMG Realty, noted that the firm's involvement in several new joint-ventures with development partners, along with repositioning/renovations in Florida, and organic growth in third-party management assignments for assets in the mid-Atlantic geographical area, has continued to provide our growth in 2017.

JMG looks forward to continued growth in their ownership and management footprint across the country throughout 2018.

About JMG

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA for more than two decades, JMG Realty, Inc. has operated as a fully-disciplined real estate company, concentrating in the redevelopment, financial services, and management of multi-family real estate properties for both private and institutional owners. The firm currently manages over $5 billion in assets comprised of over 30,000 units in both existing and new development properties across the United States. Defined by Integrity, Trust and Ethics, JMG Realty continues to influence the multi-family industry by delivering on the experience of team members and a record of award-winning performance. For more information visit www.jmgrealty.com.

Media Contact:

Gray Lane

194118@email4pr.com

404-995-1111

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jmg-realty-named-to-national-multifamily-housing-council-top-50-apartment-managers-list-for-2018-300637804.html

SOURCE JMG Realty, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.jmgrealty.com

