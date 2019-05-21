JMG Realty Named to National Multifamily Housing Council Top 50 Apartment Managers List for 2019

ATLANTA, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based multifamily owner and management firm, JMG Realty Inc., announced today that the firm has been ranked one of the 50 largest multi-family managers in the country by the National Multifamily Housing Council when it released its annual list of Top 50 Managers, as reported by Multifamily Executive Magazine.



Since 1990, the NMHC has released their much-anticipated results each year for the Top 50 Managers and serves as the authoritative rankings of the nation's leading apartment firms.

For the third consecutive year, JMG has been named to the NMHC Top 50 Apartment Managers List. JMG President Tim Brock noted the firm's growing involvement in new joint ventures with development partners. (Pictured: Luma Miramar in Miramar, Florida)

Tim Brock, President of JMG Realty, noted that the firm's growing involvement in new joint-ventures with development partners, along with continuing repositioning/renovations throughout the portfolio, and organic growth in third-party management assignments for assets in the Southeast geographical area, has continued in 2019.

JMG looks forward to continued growth in their ownership and management footprint across the country throughout 2019.

About JMG

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA for more than two decades, JMG Realty, Inc. has operated as a fully-disciplined real estate company, concentrating in the redevelopment, financial services, and management of multi-family real estate properties for both private and institutional owners. The firm currently manages over $5 billion in assets comprised of over 30,000 units in both existing and new development properties across the United States. Defined by Integrity, Trust and Ethics, JMG Realty continues to influence the multi-family industry by delivering on the experience of team members and a record of award-winning performance. For more information visit www.jmgrealty.com.

